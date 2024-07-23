In short Simplifying... In short Harleen Sethi, known for her roles in series like Broken But Beautiful and Netflix's Kohrra, has expressed her frustration with being labeled as 'Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend'.

She emphasizes her individuality and various roles in life, stating that she has moved on from her past relationship with Kaushal.

Despite the rumors surrounding their breakup, Sethi maintains that her acting career is not defined by her association with the movie star.

Harleen Sethi opens up about identity, past relationship with Vicky Kaushal

Harleen Sethi has a problem with 'Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend' label

By Tanvi Gupta 10:25 am Jul 23, 2024

What's the story Actor Harleen Sethi, known for her role in the series Bad Cop, recently expressed her discomfort with being labeled as Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend. In a candid interview with Filmygyan, Sethi stated, "My Instagram bio has two words, 'I Am.'.. aage kuch nahin hai...(It doesn't have anything beyond that)." "I have a problem in general with identifying myself with anything." To note, the actor was in a relationship with Kaushal for quite sometime before their breakup in 2019.

Self-identity

Sethi emphasized individuality beyond the past relationship

Not just being someone's girlfriend, Sethi won't even refer to herself as an actor, as she has various roles to play in life, like being a daughter, sister, or friend. When asked about her previous relationship with Kaushal, Sethi responded, "I think you are a product of all the experiences that you had in life." "So it is very important to be grateful for everything and everybody who has come into your life...given you some experiences, some lessons."

Closure

Has Sethi moved on from her relationship with Kaushal?

Sethi confirmed that she has moved on from her past relationship with Kaushal, stating there is no point in holding onto something from the past and affirming that the "ship has sailed." This statement suggests a sense of closure and acceptance. In a previous interview with Pinkvilla in 2019, Sethi discussed how rumors about her break-up with Kaushal affected those close to her. Sethi and Kaushal ended their relationship following the release of his 2019 film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Career

Sethi's career beyond Kaushal's relationship

Despite not having appeared in a film at the time of their relationship, Sethi further asserted that being associated with a "movie star" did not make her "any less" of an actor. On the work front, before her role in Bad Cop, Sethi had worked in series such as Broken But Beautiful (2018) and Netflix's Kohrra (2023). Meanwhile, Kaushal, who tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in 2021, recently graced the screens with the comedy drama Bad Newz.