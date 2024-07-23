Harleen Sethi has a problem with 'Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend' label
Actor Harleen Sethi, known for her role in the series Bad Cop, recently expressed her discomfort with being labeled as Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend. In a candid interview with Filmygyan, Sethi stated, "My Instagram bio has two words, 'I Am.'.. aage kuch nahin hai...(It doesn't have anything beyond that)." "I have a problem in general with identifying myself with anything." To note, the actor was in a relationship with Kaushal for quite sometime before their breakup in 2019.
Sethi emphasized individuality beyond the past relationship
Not just being someone's girlfriend, Sethi won't even refer to herself as an actor, as she has various roles to play in life, like being a daughter, sister, or friend. When asked about her previous relationship with Kaushal, Sethi responded, "I think you are a product of all the experiences that you had in life." "So it is very important to be grateful for everything and everybody who has come into your life...given you some experiences, some lessons."
Has Sethi moved on from her relationship with Kaushal?
Sethi confirmed that she has moved on from her past relationship with Kaushal, stating there is no point in holding onto something from the past and affirming that the "ship has sailed." This statement suggests a sense of closure and acceptance. In a previous interview with Pinkvilla in 2019, Sethi discussed how rumors about her break-up with Kaushal affected those close to her. Sethi and Kaushal ended their relationship following the release of his 2019 film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Sethi's career beyond Kaushal's relationship
Despite not having appeared in a film at the time of their relationship, Sethi further asserted that being associated with a "movie star" did not make her "any less" of an actor. On the work front, before her role in Bad Cop, Sethi had worked in series such as Broken But Beautiful (2018) and Netflix's Kohrra (2023). Meanwhile, Kaushal, who tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in 2021, recently graced the screens with the comedy drama Bad Newz.