SRK, Rekha, Priyanka to feature in upcoming documentary, 'The Roshans'
Director Shashi Ranjan has concluded filming a docu-series that traces the remarkable journey of the Roshan family in Bollywood, as reported by Mid-Day. The series, titled The Roshans, is expected to span four to five episodes and explores the significant influence of the family on Indian cinema since 1948. It begins with family patriarch Roshan Lal Nagrath, who quickly rose to prominence as a successful music composer.
Roshan family's legacy to be explored in new docu-series
The series will highlight the career of Roshan's son, Rakesh Roshan, who carved out a successful path in both acting and directing. The narrative continues to the present day, spotlighting Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh's son and current Bollywood superstar. The docu-series will delve into Hrithik's rise to stardom starting with his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000). It will also explore personal struggles such as Rakesh's battle with throat cancer.
We'll get insights about the Roshans from multiple stars
To provide a comprehensive view of the Roshans's journey, director Ranjan interviewed not only the family members but also their close collaborators and friends. These include veteran actors like Jeetendra and Rekha who worked with the Roshans in their early days. Contemporary superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also contribute their insights to the series, further enriching its narrative depth.
Roshan family documentary offers inside look at filmmaking
The series acknowledges the deep connection between the Roshans and another prominent Bollywood family - the Kapoors. It also offers an inside look into filmmaking through interviews with industry professionals like Sham Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's father and action director who has been part of many of films under Rakesh. The series does not have a release date yet.