Summarize Simplifying... In short Neil Nitin Mukesh's family was initially concerned about his nude scene in 'Jail', but the actor trusted the crew to handle it tastefully.

Mukesh also expressed his eagerness for a sequel to 'Jail', where he found playing the wrongfully imprisoned Parag Dixit challenging but rewarding.

He believes the role, which required him to portray intense emotional turmoil, has left a lasting impact on his acting career. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Jail' was released in 2009

When nude scene in 'Jail' 'worried' Neil Nitin Mukesh's family

By Tanvi Gupta 06:22 pm Nov 06, 202406:22 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of his film Jail, directed by the ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Speaking to Zoom in an exclusive interview, he reminisced about his role in the 2009 movie and spoke about one of his career's most daring scenes—a nude sequence. He called Jail "one of the most important films" of his career and thanked being part of such a powerful narrative.

Family concerns

Mukesh's family was initially worried about the nude scene

Discussing the controversial nude scene in Jail, Mukesh revealed his family was initially worried. However, he had "immense faith" in Bhandarkar and the entire crew. He emphasized it was crucial for the scene to be shot tastefully and respectfully, focusing on his character's emotional state rather than exploitation. "Madhur sir's guidance and the team's professionalism made the process comfortable and safe," he added.

Sequel aspirations

Mukesh shared his hopes for a 'Jail' sequel

When asked if Jail could have a sequel, Mukesh couldn't hide his excitement. He said, "I am praying we can do a Part 2 soon." The actor also spoke about how difficult it was to play Parag Dixit, an upper-class man wrongfully imprisoned. He called it a "challenging yet rewarding experience," one that forced him to delve into the character's emotional vulnerability and trauma.

Career impact

'Jail' role was a transformative experience for Mukesh

Further elaborating on the challenges of his role in Jail, Mukesh said the real difficulty was in conveying Dixit's emotional turmoil and desperation. He wanted the audience to feel his character's pain and struggle. "It was a transformative experience that pushed me as an actor and left an indelible mark on my journey," he said. He also said he was honored to work with co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mugdha Godse.