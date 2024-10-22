Summarize Simplifying... In short Kajol defended her character's choice in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (KKHH) and dismissed guilt over the portrayal of Karwa Chauth fasting in her films.

She emphasized that self-perception is key to identity and strength, and that societal pressures are often self-imposed.

Rahul or Aman? Who would've Kajol picked in 'KKHH'

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:47 pm Oct 22, 2024

What's the story In a recent promotional event for their upcoming Netflix thriller Do Patti, actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon had a candid chat about some of Kajol's past roles. The conversation prompted the actor to revisit her characters from two iconic Bollywood films, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH). She admitted her character Anjali made a "toxic choice" in KKHH and disagreed with some decisions of her character Simran in DDLJ.

'It was correct script-wise': Kajol on choosing SRK in 'KKHH'

Kajol hilariously defended her character's decision to choose "red flag" Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) over "green flag" Aman (Salman Khan) in KKHH, saying it was "correct script-wise." She also disagreed with some of Simran's choices in DDLJ. When Sanon mentioned that SRK's Raj fasted for her on Karwa Chauth, Kajol said, "Haan toh? I don't understand why people have to starve themselves. Bhookha kisko rehna hai?"

'Never feel guilty for eating': Kajol on Karwa Chauth portrayal

Kajol also spoke about the effect of her films, especially how they made certain traditions like fasting on Karwa Chauth popular. She said she feels no guilt over possibly making women fast while looking good, "Not at all! I don't feel guilty for all these things. I don't feel guilty for eating also." "Films reflect society, and society is a reflection of films...but saying that I should feel guilty because people are keeping Karwa Chauth fast is a bit much."

'Women feel pressure because they put pressure on themselves'

Further elaborating on societal pressures, Kajol said, "Women feel pressure because they put pressure on themselves." She stressed how self-perception is the key to one's identity and strength. "Feminism has nothing to do with a man; it has to do with a woman, and how she sees herself. If I see myself as beautiful, strong, and balanced, then I am beautiful, strong, and balanced. Nobody in this world can convince me otherwise."

Karan Johar's apology for 'flawed' gender politics in 'KKHH'

Meanwhile, director Karan Johar had earlier regretted the "flawed" gender politics in KKHH. He had said at an IIMUN event, "I feel like I have grown as an individual...The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong." "It's propagating incorrect gender politics...what Rahul is doing is actually not what I would want all the Rahuls in the audience, or all the boys in general, to do."