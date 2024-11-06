Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Bagheera' had a promising start, collecting ₹3.05cr on its opening day and reaching a total of ₹14.9cr in six days. However, the collections saw a dip on Sunday and Monday.

What's the story The Sandalwood film Bagheera, helmed by Dr. Suri and produced by Hombale Films, has raked in an impressive ₹14.9cr at the Indian box office in its first six days of release. The movie features Sri Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. Despite a massive drop on Monday (Day 5), the film earned around ₹0.9cr on Tuesday (Day 6).

Collection breakdown

'Bagheera' witnessed fluctuating collections over 6 days

The film Bagheera had a decent opening with ₹3.05cr collection on its first day (Thursday). The earnings improved on Friday and Saturday, with ₹3.3cr and ₹3.5cr collection respectively. However, the collections fell on Sunday to ₹3.05cr and further to ₹1.1cr on Monday. Despite the decline, the film added around ₹0.9cr to its total collection on Tuesday (Day 6).

Occupancy details

'Bagheera' saw varied occupancy rates across regions

On Tuesday, Bagheera registered an overall Kannada occupancy of 25.01%. The occupancy was the highest during night shows at 35.76%, followed by evening and afternoon shows at 25.65% and 25.61% respectively. Morning shows had the lowest occupancy at 13.01%. Among regions, Bengaluru recorded a total Kannada (2D) occupancy of 22% while Hubballi (Hubli) saw a higher 33.25% occupancy.

Regional performance

'Bagheera' recorded highest occupancy in Kalaburagi and Manipal

Region-wise, Bagheera recorded its best occupancy in Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) and Manipal at 42.67% and 43.75% respectively. Other regions including Mangaluru (Mangalore), Belagavi (Belgaum), Mumbai, Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga, Kundapura, Tumakuru (Tumkur), Raichur added to the film's overall occupancy on Tuesday. Despite the ups and downs in collections over six days, Bagheera needs to hold a steady pace at the box office now.