'BB' Kannada contestant accuses actor Darshan of issuing death threats

What's the story Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is out on interim bail in a murder case, has been accused of issuing death threats by popular television personality Lawyer Jagadish. The Bigg Boss Kannada contestant filed a complaint at the Kodigehalli Police Station alleging he and his family have received over 1,000 calls threatening their lives from Thoogudeepa and his fans. Jagadish claims these threats are retaliation for speaking out against the actor.

Jagadish sought protection amid threats from Thoogudeepa

In light of these threats, Jagadish has sought immediate action and security for him and his family. He is worried about their safety, particularly since Thoogudeepa is out on bail. The actor was granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court on October 30 owing to a medical emergency, which required him to undergo spine surgery. His bail period is six weeks with strict restrictions on his movement.

Thoogudeepa's bail conditions and family visit

Thoogudeepa's interim bail was granted on a bond of ₹2 lakh reportedly and submission of two sureties and his passport. Despite reports of him undergoing spine surgery, he visited his home on November 1 to meet his wife and children. Arrested on June 11, the police alleged that 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a Thoogudeepa fan, sent obscene messages to his friend Pavithra Gowda (a co-accused in the case), which infuriated the Kannada actor and allegedly resulted in his murder.