'Bagheera' slows down; collects ₹19.52cr after Day 12
The Kannada film Bagheera, directed by Dr. Suri and produced by Hombale Films, has continued to perform steadily at the box office. After 11 days in theaters, the film had collected an estimated ₹19.3cr net across India. On its 12th day, Monday, it added around ₹0.22cr to its total earnings, taking the overall collection to about ₹19.52cr net for all languages combined.
'Bagheera' witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates
On Monday, Bagheera witnessed a dismal overall Kannada occupancy of 12.22%. The occupancy fluctuated through the day with morning shows at 7.62%, afternoon shows a tad higher at 15.13%, and evening shows falling to 13.4%. Night shows wrapped up the day with a meager 12.73% occupancy rate. These numbers reflect a fluctuating audience turnout for the film on its 12th day in cinemas across India.
Regional occupancy rates for 'Bagheera' on Day 12
Regionally, Bengaluru had an overall Kannada occupancy of 11.5% for Bagheera on Monday. Hubballi (Hubli) and Mangaluru (Mangalore) had 13% and 11% occupancy, respectively. Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) had the highest occupancy at 20.75%, while Belagavi (Belgaum) had the lowest at just 9%. Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga, Kundapura, Tumakuru (Tumkur), Manipal, and Raichur also added to the film's overall audience turnout.