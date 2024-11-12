Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kannada film 'Bagheera' saw a dip in audience turnout on its 12th day in cinemas, with an overall occupancy of just 12.22%.

The fluctuating occupancy rates ranged from 7.62% in the morning to 15.13% in the afternoon, and down to 13.4% in the evening.

Regionally, the highest occupancy was in Kalaburagi at 20.75%, while the lowest was in Belagavi at 9%, contributing to the film's total collection of ₹19.52cr so far.

'Bagheera' slows down in second week

'Bagheera' slows down; collects ₹19.52cr after Day 12

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:34 pm Nov 12, 202401:34 pm

What's the story The Kannada film Bagheera, directed by Dr. Suri and produced by Hombale Films, has continued to perform steadily at the box office. After 11 days in theaters, the film had collected an estimated ₹19.3cr net across India. On its 12th day, Monday, it added around ₹0.22cr to its total earnings, taking the overall collection to about ₹19.52cr net for all languages combined.

Occupancy trends

'Bagheera' witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates

On Monday, Bagheera witnessed a dismal overall Kannada occupancy of 12.22%. The occupancy fluctuated through the day with morning shows at 7.62%, afternoon shows a tad higher at 15.13%, and evening shows falling to 13.4%. Night shows wrapped up the day with a meager 12.73% occupancy rate. These numbers reflect a fluctuating audience turnout for the film on its 12th day in cinemas across India.

Regional performance

Regional occupancy rates for 'Bagheera' on Day 12

Regionally, Bengaluru had an overall Kannada occupancy of 11.5% for Bagheera on Monday. Hubballi (Hubli) and Mangaluru (Mangalore) had 13% and 11% occupancy, respectively. Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) had the highest occupancy at 20.75%, while Belagavi (Belgaum) had the lowest at just 9%. Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga, Kundapura, Tumakuru (Tumkur), Manipal, and Raichur also added to the film's overall audience turnout.