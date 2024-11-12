Dwayne Johnson confesses to peeing in bottles on film sets
Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has confirmed a rather unusual rumor about his on-set behavior. In a recent interview with GQ, the 52-year-old actor admitted to occasionally urinating in bottles while working on film sets. This revelation came after The Wrap reported that his "chronic lateness" and "lack of professionalism," including this peculiar habit, had contributed to budget overruns for his upcoming movie Red One.
Johnson's unique solution to on-set bathroom breaks
When asked about the claim of him urinating in bottles to save time, The Rock simply said, "Yeah. That happens." The practice was first reported by The Wrap, which cited an anonymous source who claimed that Johnson has used water bottles for similar purposes on movie sets in the past. The source also cited a 2017 Esquire interview where Johnson admitted to using a bottle when needing to use the bathroom during workouts.
'Ridiculous': Actor denied being 8 hours late
The Wrap's report also hinted that Johnson's tardiness on the set of Red One had inflated the film's budget. When asked about the claim, he admitted, "Yeah, that happens too." However, he denied being eight hours late to set, calling it a "bananas amount" and "ridiculous." He further dismissed the controversy as "bulls**t," stating his belief in taking accountability and inviting anyone with questions to ask him directly.
Co-stars and director defended Johnson's professionalism
Despite the allegations, Johnson's co-stars and director have defended his professionalism. Red One director Jake Kasdan told GQ that Johnson "never missed a day of work ever" on this project. He admitted that while Johnson can be late sometimes, it's not unusual in Hollywood. Chris Evans also disagreed with The Wrap's depiction of Johnson's behavior, confirming Johnson "shows up when he's scheduled to show up."
'Red One' is set to hit theaters on November 15
Meanwhile, Johnson's film Red One will be released in the US on November 15. The movie features him alongside Evans, JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, and Kiernan Shipka. The story follows Johnson's character teaming up with a bounty hunter (played by Evans) to rescue Santa Claus after he gets kidnapped. This is another collaboration between Johnson and Kasdan after Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.