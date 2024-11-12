Summarize Simplifying... In short Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, has admitted to peeing in bottles on movie sets to save time, a practice first reported by The Wrap.

Despite rumors of tardiness inflating film budgets, Johnson's professionalism has been defended by co-stars and directors, including Jake Kasdan and Chris Evans.

His upcoming film, 'Red One', set to release on November 15, features him in a mission to rescue Santa Claus. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed urinating in bottles

Dwayne Johnson confesses to peeing in bottles on film sets

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:27 pm Nov 12, 202404:27 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has confirmed a rather unusual rumor about his on-set behavior. In a recent interview with GQ, the 52-year-old actor admitted to occasionally urinating in bottles while working on film sets. This revelation came after The Wrap reported that his "chronic lateness" and "lack of professionalism," including this peculiar habit, had contributed to budget overruns for his upcoming movie Red One.

Unconventional habit

Johnson's unique solution to on-set bathroom breaks

When asked about the claim of him urinating in bottles to save time, The Rock simply said, "Yeah. That happens." The practice was first reported by The Wrap, which cited an anonymous source who claimed that Johnson has used water bottles for similar purposes on movie sets in the past. The source also cited a 2017 Esquire interview where Johnson admitted to using a bottle when needing to use the bathroom during workouts.

Scheduling debate

'Ridiculous': Actor denied being 8 hours late

The Wrap's report also hinted that Johnson's tardiness on the set of Red One had inflated the film's budget. When asked about the claim, he admitted, "Yeah, that happens too." However, he denied being eight hours late to set, calling it a "bananas amount" and "ridiculous." He further dismissed the controversy as "bulls**t," stating his belief in taking accountability and inviting anyone with questions to ask him directly.

Supportive stance

Co-stars and director defended Johnson's professionalism

Despite the allegations, Johnson's co-stars and director have defended his professionalism. Red One director Jake Kasdan told GQ that Johnson "never missed a day of work ever" on this project. He admitted that while Johnson can be late sometimes, it's not unusual in Hollywood. Chris Evans also disagreed with The Wrap's depiction of Johnson's behavior, confirming Johnson "shows up when he's scheduled to show up."

Film release

'Red One' is set to hit theaters on November 15

Meanwhile, Johnson's film Red One will be released in the US on November 15. The movie features him alongside Evans, JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, and Kiernan Shipka. The story follows Johnson's character teaming up with a bounty hunter (played by Evans) to rescue Santa Claus after he gets kidnapped. This is another collaboration between Johnson and Kasdan after Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.