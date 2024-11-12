Summarize Simplifying... In short Kartik Aaryan, star of the upcoming 'Aashiqui 3', is urging producers T-Series and Vishesh Films to resolve their differences over the franchise rights.

'Aashiqui 3' to be rebranded as 'Tu Aashiqui Hai'? Or, will it return to the franchise?

Can Kartik Aaryan revive 'Aashiqui 3'

Nov 12, 2024

What's the story Riding high on the success of his recent franchise films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3, Kartik Aaryan is reportedly pushing for his upcoming romantic drama to be rebranded under the popular Aashiqui franchise. The film was initially conceived as Aashiqui 3 but later reimagined as a stand-alone project titled Tu Aashiqui Hai due to a dispute over franchise rights between producers Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Mukesh Bhatt (Vishesh Films).

In 2022, Aashiqui 3 was announced, headlined by Aaryan and backed by both Vishesh Films and T-Series. However, talks soured between the producers, leading Kumar to announce a separate Tu Aashiqui Hai, outside the famous franchise. But the Bhatts didn't sit idle. They took the matter to court, alleging that Aashiqui was an already-established brand. So, T-Series's use of similar titles could potentially confuse the public. A Delhi High Court bench acknowledged the concerns and sided with the Bhatts.

Franchise faith

Aaryan's belief in franchise power fuels 'Aashiqui 3' revival

A source told Mid-Day, "The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3 has confirmed Kartik's belief in the power of franchises. He has suggested to Bhushan that he initiate talks with Mukesh Bhatt to acquire the title." "Kartik is certain that building the love story under the Aashiqui franchise will give it a push." Aashiqui (1990) catapulted Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal to stardom. The same happened with the second installment (in 2013) leads Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

Production postponement

'Aashiqui 3' production delayed amid franchise discussions

The production of Aaryan's romantic drama has been pushed to next year because of these discussions about the franchise rights. The source added, "(Director Anurag Basu) is anyway busy with the re-shoot of Metro... In Dino. With this new development, the project will only roll sometime next year." "Kartik wants clarity on all aspects before he faces the camera." The film reportedly stars Triptii Dimri in a leading role opposite Aaryan.

Future ventures

Aaryan's upcoming projects reflect the franchise trend

Apart from his attempts to resurrect the Aashiqui franchise, Aaryan will soon begin shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. He has also shown interest in a sequel to his 2018 blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This comes as part of a larger trend in Bollywood, where franchises such as Stree 2 and Singham Again have all been successful this year. Even, T-Series has at least eight franchise films coming up!