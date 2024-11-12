Summarize Simplifying... In short Suriya's film 'Kanguva' has seen impressive advance bookings, collecting ₹2.31cr overall. The Tamil 3D and Telugu 2D versions have performed particularly well, while the Hindi version lagged behind.

The film has been most successful in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, with notable earnings in major regions like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, NCR, and Hyderabad. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kanguva' advance booking report

'Kanguva' advance booking: Suriya's film has collected ₹2.31cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:30 pm Nov 12, 202412:30 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Yogi Babu is off to a great start at the box office. According to the first-day advance booking report received on Tuesday, the film has sold 51,978 tickets across India in different formats. The gross earnings from these sales come to ₹92.67L (without block seats) and ₹2.31cr (with block seats).

Language performance

'Kanguva' dominates in Tamil and Telugu formats

The Tamil 3D format of Kanguva has grossed ₹38L from 18,804 tickets across 481 shows. Meanwhile, the Tamil 2D version has performed a little bit worse with ₹19.8L in earnings from 10,529 tickets sold over 338 shows. The Telugu 2D format also saw significant success, grossing ₹21L from a whopping 14,876 tickets sold across just 290 shows.

Hindi performance

'Kanguva' Hindi format lags behind in advance bookings

Unlike its Tamil and Telugu formats, Kanguva's Hindi version has not performed as well in advance bookings. The 3D Hindi format only raked in a paltry ₹3.6L from 1,364 tickets sold across a staggering 364 shows. Likewise, the 2D Hindi version only earned ₹30,192 from a mere 103 tickets sold over 253 shows.

Regional success

State-wise performance of 'Kanguva' in India

The state-wise advance booking report for Kanguva shows that the film has been most successful in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. In AP, it earned ₹20.23L from 355 shows. Likewise, in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the film raked in ₹13.96L and ₹39.08L respectively from 235 and 318 shows each. In Telangana, Kanguva earned ₹10.34L across just 100 shows!

Regional breakdown

'Kanguva' advance booking report in major regions

In Mumbai, the Tamil 2D version of Kanguva grossed ₹3.93K from nine shows, with the highest being Bengaluru at ₹9.63L. Meanwhile, the Tamil 3D version fared much better with Chennai earning the highest ₹12.11L (₹22.75L with block seats) from 76 shows. The Hindi 3D format had its best collections in NCR at ₹1.53L from 46 shows, while the Telugu 2D format dominated in Hyderabad with ₹3.92L from 14 shows!