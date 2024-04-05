Next Article

What's the story Bobby Deol has found his mojo back in Bollywood after delivering some stellar performances on OTT and celluloid. His recent performance in Animal has earned cult status and established him as a pan-India actor. The Barsaat actor took to social media and shared some suave photographs in the Abrar (Animal character) avatar and fans are going gaga over it.

Celebrity interaction

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to Deol's look

Deol captioned, "Chillin' like a villain, couch edition," and revealed the photographs were shot by his son Dharam Deol. The photos caught the attention of Animal director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who expressed his admiration in the comments. Vanga wrote, "Wow" followed by fire emojis. The post was met with an enthusiastic response from fans who showered Deol with praise and compliments.

Career

Upcoming projects of Deol

Reportedly, Deol is preparing for his next role in YRF Spy Universe. Deol is set to play a villainous character in Alia Bhatt's upcoming female-led spy film. He also has Kanguva and other South Indian projects in his kitty. His look from a recent snippet of Kanguva received praise from viewers across the country.