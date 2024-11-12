Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Amaran' has seen a significant surge in its box office collection, raking in ₹159 crore in just 12 days.

Nov 12, 2024

What's the story Tamil film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, crossed the ₹150 crore mark at the Indian box office in its first 11 days of release. The film earned an estimated ₹153.75 crore net by Sunday. On its 12th day (Monday), it added around ₹5.25 crore to its total collection, taking the overall earnings to around ₹159 crore net across all languages.

'Amaran' witnessed a significant increase in 2nd-week collections

Amaran witnessed a significant jump in its box office collection in the second week. The film earned ₹7.4 crore on the ninth day (second Friday), a jump of 28.7% from the previous day. The upward trend continued over the weekend with collections of ₹14.5 crore on the 10th day (second Saturday) and ₹17 crore on the 11th day (second Sunday).

'Amaran' recorded significant theater occupancy in Tamil, Telugu

On Monday, Amaran registered an overall 29.15% theater occupancy for its Tamil version. The film's performance was especially strong in Chennai with a 35.75% occupancy rate across 527 shows. Other regions such as Coimbatore and Pondicherry also reported high occupancy rates of 35% and 48%, respectively. The Telugu version of the film had an overall theater occupancy of 21.58%.

'Amaran' is a collaboration between Raaj Kamal Films International-Sony Pictures

Amaran is a joint venture of Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. The film stars Bhuvan Arora and Rahul Bose in pivotal roles alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Pallavi. Despite the first weekend's initial dip in collections, the film has made a strong comeback in its second week at the box office.