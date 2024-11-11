Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Amaran' has been a box office hit, raking in over ₹150 crore in just 11 days. After a slight dip in the first week, the movie saw a resurgence in its second week, particularly over the weekend.

'Amaran' box office collection

'Amaran' is on fire; surpasses ₹150cr in 11 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:00 am Nov 11, 2024

What's the story The Tamil film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has reportedly crossed the ₹150 crore mark at the box office in just 11 days. The film earned an estimated ₹16 crore on its 11th day (Sunday) across all languages, taking its total India net collection to approximately ₹152.75 crore.

Box office performance

'Amaran' witnessed a steady rise in collections

Amaran opened on a strong note, earning ₹21.4 crore on Day 1. Despite a slight dip on Day 2 to ₹19.15 crore, the film's earnings witnessed a steady rise over the weekend, reaching ₹21 crore and ₹21.55 crore on Day 3 and Day 4 respectively. However, collections saw a major drop on Day 5 (Monday) to ₹10.15 crore which further dipped to ₹9 crore on Tuesday and then to ₹6.85 crore by Wednesday.

Second week surge

'Amaran' witnessed a surge in 2nd week

In its second week, Amaran's collections witnessed a resurgence. The film earned ₹5.75 crore on the eighth day (Thursday), which was followed by a significant increase to ₹7.4 crore on the ninth day (Friday). This upward trend continued into the weekend with collections soaring to ₹14.5 crore on the 10th day (Saturday) and an estimated ₹16 crore on the 11th day (Sunday).

Theater occupancy

'Amaran' recorded high occupancy in Tamil and Telugu shows

Amaran registered an overall 73.33% Tamil occupancy on Sunday, with the maximum attendance witnessed in afternoon and evening shows at 83.08% and 82.03% respectively. In major regions such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Pondicherry, and Trichy, the film's occupancy was well over 80%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version of Amaran also did well with an overall occupancy of 52.62%.