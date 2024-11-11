Summarize Simplifying... In short "Saali Mohabbat", a thrilling tale of infidelity and murder featuring Radhika Apte, is set to be showcased at the International Film Festival of India.

'Saali Mohabbat' to premiere at IFFI 2024

Radhika-Divyenndu's 'Saali Mohabbat' heads to International Film Festival of India

What's the story Celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra will make his debut as a film producer with the mystery drama Saali Mohabbat. The film, starring Radhika Apte and Divyenndu, will premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 22, per Mid-day. This suspenseful narrative also marks actor Tisca Chopra's directorial debut.

'Saali Mohabbat' plot and Malhotra's journey into film production

In Saali Mohabbat, Apte plays a homemaker who tells a story of infidelity, deceit, and murder to an audience. The tale mesmerizes her listeners until one person understands her underlying message. Malhotra was looking for a gripping story to make a shift to filmmaking when he came across Saali Mohabbat. "The moment I read its script, I was drawn to its intense and thrilling narrative," said the designer-turned-producer.

Chopra expressed gratitude for support in directorial journey

Chopra said, "It's a story close to my heart, and I'm grateful to Manish Malhotra and Jio Studios for trusting my vision and supporting my journey as a director." "I couldn't be more excited to present it at IFFI, which celebrates diverse and bold voices in cinema." The film is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Malhotra.