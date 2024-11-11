'Singham Again' roars into ₹200cr club in 10 days
Bollywood cop drama Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, has stormed into the ₹200 crore club within a mere 10 days of its release. The film hit theaters on November 1, 2024. Despite the box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it broke all expectations and achieved the remarkable milestone after just two weekends at the ticketing window.
'Singham Again' earned ₹13.25 crore on Day 10
According to Sacnilk, Singham Again collected ₹13.25 crore on its 10th day, taking its net collection to a whopping ₹206.5 crore. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 34.67% in theaters all day long, with different percentages for different show timings: morning shows had an occupancy rate of 17.32%, afternoon shows 39.94%, evening shows 49.61%, and night shows 31.79%. Although its total haul is more than that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, its daily collections have started falling behind.
'Singham Again' plot and star-studded cast
Singham Again revolves around Singham and his team's battle against a male antagonist to rescue his wife. The film features an ensemble cast of A-list Bollywood stars including Devgn, Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff. Salman Khan also made a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in the film.
'Singham Again' was made on a budget of ₹375 crore
Reports indicate that Singham Again was made on a budget of ₹375 crore, including actor fees, prints, and advertising expenses. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty. Considering its current pace at the box office, the movie is likely to breach the ₹300 crore mark soon.