Bollywood is embracing AI technology to enhance film production and viewer experience.

G42 India is collaborating with production houses to use AI for tasks like dubbing, where it will maintain original actor voices during translation, and streamlining production processes.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma plans to use AI-generated music in his projects, reflecting a global trend also seen in Hollywood and streaming platforms.

AI to be used in dubbing and editing Bollywood movies

By Akash Pandey 02:51 pm Oct 28, 202402:51 pm

What's the story Abu Dhabi-based technology firm, G42, is leading a revolution in the Indian film industry. It is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into everything from automated dubbing replicating actors' voices in multiple languages to scriptwriting assistance, plot development, editing, and post-production. The goal is to improve the creative process and make content more accessible to India's diverse audience.

AI-driven dubbing: A game-changer for Bollywood

Manu Jain, CEO of G42 India, said a leading production house is keen on using AI for dubbing films. The best part of this technology is that it would keep the original voice of actors like Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar intact, while translating their dialogues into other languages like Tamil or Telugu. This could greatly improve the viewer's experience by keeping the actor's voice real in dubbed versions.

G42's AI expertise and Bollywood's content personalization

G42, which developed the world's largest AI supercomputer Condor Galaxy and launched Jais, the first open-source Arabic language model, is now leveraging its AI expertise for India's film industry. Jain believes this collaboration will allow Bollywood to personalize and scale content production. Another production house is looking to use AI to streamline several production tasks like scheduling, script formatting, and workflow management.

G42 to launch Hindi large language model in India

G42 will launch its Hindi Large Language Model (LLM), Nanda, in India. The state-of-the-art model, which has been trained on more than two trillion tokens and tailored for Hindi language applications, will be further customized for film-related use cases. Nanda's introduction marks a major step toward bringing AI into Bollywood's production process.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma embraces AI for music production

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced plans to use AI-generated music exclusively in his projects via his venture, RGV Den Music. This includes the soundtrack of his upcoming film, Saree. His move reflects a broader trend of AI adoption in creative industries, where its potential to automate and improve complex processes is being explored with both enthusiasm and caution.

Hollywood and streaming giants explore AI potential

Hollywood is also getting into the AI game, with Warner Bros employing Cinelytic for data analytics and Disney's 20th Century Studios testing AI for story development. Streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are using AI dubbing to broaden their global footprint. However, some industry veterans such as Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan have warned against over-reliance on AI at the cost of human intuition in artistic expression.