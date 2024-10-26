Summarize Simplifying... In short The long-awaited thriller 'Naam', directed by Ajay Devgn and Anees Bazmee, is finally set to premiere in November after multiple delays.

The film, shot in Switzerland and Mumbai, tells the story of a man's journey to regain his lost memory.

Originally featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the lead role is now played by Sameera Reddy, with Bhumika Chawla also starring. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Naam' to release on November 22

'Naam': Ajay Devgn-Anees Bazmee's much-delayed thriller finally gets release date

By Isha Sharma 02:16 pm Oct 26, 202402:16 pm

What's the story The heavily delayed psychological thriller Naam, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Anees Bazmee, will finally be released on November 22. This will be the fourth film of Devgn and Bazmee together, after Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Deewangee, and is produced by Anil Roongta under his banner Roongta Entertainment. The release date and poster were unveiled on Saturday.

Production challenges

'Naam' faced multiple delays before finalizing release date

Initially slated for a 2022 release, Naam was delayed several times before it confirmed its November premiere. The film's story revolves around a man who loses his memory and goes on a quest to rediscover his identity. It was shot in Switzerland and Mumbai, adding an international flavor to the production. Per reports, it was shot around 2003-2004!

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Cast changes

'Naam' features Sameera Reddy and Bhumika Chawla in key roles

Originally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was signed as the female lead but she later walked out of the project. She was replaced by Sameera Reddy, who now stars opposite Devgn. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla in a pivotal role. Interestingly, Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Devgn's Singham Again will clash on November 1, and thus, Naam will be their second release of November.