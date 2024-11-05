Summarize Simplifying... In short The sequel to the National Award-winning film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', titled 'Pushpa 2', is creating a buzz in the US with advance bookings crossing $300,000 from over 11,000 tickets sold.

The film, starring Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, has set high expectations, especially as distributor Anil Thadani invested nearly ₹200 crore for its North India distribution rights.

The first film's success suggests 'Pushpa 2' is likely to continue the box office winning streak.

'Pushpa 2' releases on December 5

'Pushpa 2' to storm US; advance booking crosses $300K

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:53 pm Nov 05, 202401:53 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has already created a lot of buzz in the United States ahead of its release on December 5. The film's advance bookings have been strong, raking in over $3,00,000 till now. It will be released in 606 locations in the US and will go up against Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, releasing a day later.

Sequel anticipation

'Pushpa 2' follows the National Award-winning prequel

Pushpa 2 is the sequel to Arjun's National Award-winning film Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. The excitement for this sequel is reflected in its robust advance booking performance. According to Track BO, the film has already crossed the $3,00,000 mark in ticket sales. As per Sacnilk, this haul came from selling over 11,000 tickets across 2,200 shows on premiere day. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj.

Distribution deal

'Pushpa 2' sets high expectations with significant investment

The film has raised the bar, particularly since distributor Anil Thadani has shelled out nearly ₹200 crore for its North India distribution rights. The first part of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, had raked in ₹106 crore from its Hindi version alone and had grossed ₹267 crore in India. This sequel is likely to maintain this box office success streak. It has already made ₹1,085cr from its theatrical and non-theatrical rights.