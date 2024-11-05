'Pushpa 2' to storm US; advance booking crosses $300K
The highly-anticipated Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has already created a lot of buzz in the United States ahead of its release on December 5. The film's advance bookings have been strong, raking in over $3,00,000 till now. It will be released in 606 locations in the US and will go up against Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, releasing a day later.
'Pushpa 2' follows the National Award-winning prequel
Pushpa 2 is the sequel to Arjun's National Award-winning film Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. The excitement for this sequel is reflected in its robust advance booking performance. According to Track BO, the film has already crossed the $3,00,000 mark in ticket sales. As per Sacnilk, this haul came from selling over 11,000 tickets across 2,200 shows on premiere day. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj.
'Pushpa 2' sets high expectations with significant investment
The film has raised the bar, particularly since distributor Anil Thadani has shelled out nearly ₹200 crore for its North India distribution rights. The first part of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, had raked in ₹106 crore from its Hindi version alone and had grossed ₹267 crore in India. This sequel is likely to maintain this box office success streak. It has already made ₹1,085cr from its theatrical and non-theatrical rights.