Summarize Simplifying... In short TDP leader Ramalingam has filed a defamation suit against filmmaker Varma for allegedly spreading false information and making derogatory promotional posts for his film, Vyooham.

The film, which faced multiple controversies, narrates the story of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy's death and his son's political journey.

This isn't Varma's first controversy, as his previous film, Lakshmi's NTR, and remarks against political figures have also sparked disputes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

RGV is in legal trouble in Andhra Pradesh

Why TDP leader filed defamation suit against RGV

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:19 am Nov 12, 202411:19 am

What's the story Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, popularly known as RGV, is in legal trouble in Andhra Pradesh. A case of online defamation has been registered against him after a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader filed a complaint. The complaint states Varma's social media posts promoting his film Vyooham have tarnished the image of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his family members, and other TDP officials.

Legal proceedings

RGV's social media posts under investigation

The case against Varma was registered at Prakasam district's Maddipadu Police Station. Sub-inspector Shiva Ramaiah confirmed the filmmaker has been booked under the IT Act for online defamation and misuse of digital platforms to spread false information. TDP Mandal Secretary Ramalingam, who filed the complaint, alleged Varma's promotional posts for Vyooham were derogatory toward Naidu, his son and IT minister Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and other TDP functionaries.

Film controversy

'Vyooham's controversial journey and RGV's past remarks

Vyooham, originally scheduled for February, was pushed due to multiple controversies and eventually released in March. The film tells the story of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy's tragic death in a 2009 helicopter crash and how his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the YSR Congress Party. This isn't Varma's first brush with controversy. He made objectionable comments against Jana Sena chief-Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. He even raged a storm by suggesting he'd be contesting from Kalyan's Pithapuram constituency.

Past controversies

RGV's history of controversial films and remarks

Another Varma film that stirred controversy was Lakshmi's NTR ﻿(2019), which showed TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao (NTR)'s marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi. When it was released, TDP warned Varma to not target Naidu's family in his films. Apart from his controversial films, Varma has a history of making controversial comments against political and entertainment figures alike.