Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" has become a box office sensation, crossing the ₹200 crore mark in just 11 days.

Despite a drop in earnings on its second Monday, the film's consistent high earnings indicate it's on track to surpass ₹250 crore.

This achievement marks a personal milestone for both actor Aaryan and director Bazmee, making it their first film to reach this figure.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' smoothly crosses ₹200cr mark in 11 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:04 am Nov 12, 202411:04 am

What's the story The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, has crossed the ₹200 crore milestone at the box office. Despite a massive drop in earnings on its second Monday, with a collection of just ₹3.36 crore, the film's total earnings now stand at an impressive ₹202.36 crore. Released alongside Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, the film has overall maintained a steady pace at the box office.

Franchise milestone

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' sets new record in franchise

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the first film in its series to cross the ₹200 crore mark. It also marks a personal milestone for both Aaryan and director Bazmee as it's their first film to cross the figure. Adarsh further predicted that the film's strong second-weekend performance means it will comfortably cross the ₹250 crore mark.

Ongoing success

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues to dominate box office

Despite the massive drop in earnings on its second Monday (from ₹16.5 crore on Day 10), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has continued to hold a steady pace at the box office. The day-wise performance of the film indicates a consistent trend of high earnings, with the first three days earning ₹35.5 crore, ₹37 crore, and ₹33.5 crore respectively. This strong start laid the foundation for its continued success.