Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Amaran' has made a splash at the box office, raking in over ₹100 crore in just six days.

Despite a dip in earnings after the weekend, the movie maintained strong occupancy rates, particularly in Tamil and Telugu regions.

With the highest turnout during night shows, the film proved popular in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Pondicherry, highlighting its widespread appeal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Amaran' box office collection

'Amaran' is unstoppable; surpasses ₹100 crore mark in 6 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:46 am Nov 06, 202410:46 am

What's the story The Tamil film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, and Rahul Bose in lead roles, has reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office within six days of its release. The film grossed an estimated ₹93.25 crore net in India over its first five days. On Tuesday (Day 6), it added around ₹8.75 crore to its earnings across all languages.

Box office performance

'Amaran' witnessed a significant drop in earnings on Monday

The film had a strong opening, earning ₹21.4 crore on its first day (Thursday). It continued to earn steadily over the weekend with ₹19.15 crore on Friday, ₹21 crore on Saturday, and ₹21.55 crore on Sunday. However, it saw a major drop in earnings to ₹10.15 crore on Monday before further dipping to an estimated ₹8.75 crore on Tuesday (Day 6).

Occupancy rates

'Amaran' recorded highest occupancy in Tamil and Telugu

On Tuesday, Amaran registered an overall 41.49% Tamil occupancy. The film's highest occupancy was during night shows at 50.81%, while morning shows had the lowest at 31.13%. Regionally, Chennai recorded a 50% overall occupancy with 502 shows. The film also did well in Coimbatore and Pondicherry with occupancies of 54% and 57.5%, respectively. In the Telugu version, it recorded an overall occupancy of 42.66%.