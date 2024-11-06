'Amaran' is unstoppable; surpasses ₹100 crore mark in 6 days
The Tamil film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, and Rahul Bose in lead roles, has reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office within six days of its release. The film grossed an estimated ₹93.25 crore net in India over its first five days. On Tuesday (Day 6), it added around ₹8.75 crore to its earnings across all languages.
'Amaran' witnessed a significant drop in earnings on Monday
The film had a strong opening, earning ₹21.4 crore on its first day (Thursday). It continued to earn steadily over the weekend with ₹19.15 crore on Friday, ₹21 crore on Saturday, and ₹21.55 crore on Sunday. However, it saw a major drop in earnings to ₹10.15 crore on Monday before further dipping to an estimated ₹8.75 crore on Tuesday (Day 6).
'Amaran' recorded highest occupancy in Tamil and Telugu
On Tuesday, Amaran registered an overall 41.49% Tamil occupancy. The film's highest occupancy was during night shows at 50.81%, while morning shows had the lowest at 31.13%. Regionally, Chennai recorded a 50% overall occupancy with 502 shows. The film also did well in Coimbatore and Pondicherry with occupancies of 54% and 57.5%, respectively. In the Telugu version, it recorded an overall occupancy of 42.66%.