Summarize Simplifying... In short Sivakarthikeyan's film 'Amaran', a biopic of Indian Army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan, has made a smashing debut with a ₹22cr collection on its first day.

The film, which was produced on a budget of ₹130cr, is expected to cross the ₹100cr mark in its opening weekend.

Netflix has also acquired the digital streaming rights, promising a wider audience reach. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Amaran' box office collection

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran' posts bumper opening with ₹22cr Day-1 collection

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:12 am Nov 01, 202410:12 am

What's the story The Tamil war drama Amaran, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has made a record-breaking box-office debut. On its release day (Thursday), the film earned a staggering ₹21.65cr net in India, making it the highest opener for any Sivakarthikeyan film to date. This further cements Sivakarthikeyan's status as a box-office star. The film was especially well-received in Tamil Nadu where it grossed ₹16.8cr on opening day alone.

Film synopsis

'Amaran' is a biopic of Major Mukund Varadarajan

Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, is a biopic of the decorated Indian Army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film traces the heroic story of Major Mukund, played by Sivakarthikeyan, who was an Ashok Chakra recipient for his contributions in a counterterrorism mission during his time with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir. Pallavi plays Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the late major's wife.

Financial details

'Amaran' production budget and Netflix acquisition

Reportedly, the production budget of Amaran was around ₹130cr, including promotion costs. In a major development, Netflix has bought the digital streaming rights of the film. Although the streaming date is yet to be announced, the acquisition has raised hopes of Amaran's success as it could widen the film's audience beyond the cinemagoers.

Box office projections

'Amaran' expected to cross ₹100cr mark in opening weekend

Amaran is expected to do even better over the weekend. Though the overseas box office numbers are still awaited, reports indicate the film could breach the ₹100cr gross mark by the end of its opening weekend if the momentum continues. Notably, despite releasing on Diwali—a day not usually seen as a big festive weekend for Tamil and Telugu films—Amaran's phenomenal business shows how well it has been received by audiences.