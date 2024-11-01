Avengers assemble again—this time for Kamala Harris
In a rare show of political unity, the stars of Marvel's The Avengers have openly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 US Presidential Election. The endorsement was made during a video call shared by Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The call included several prominent Avengers actors such as Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr., among others.
'Avengers' stars brainstormed catchphrase for Harris-Walz campaign
During the call, the Avengers stars brainstormed a catchphrase for the Harris-Walz (Tim Walz) campaign. Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye in Black Panther, pitched "Kamala Forever," a twist on the iconic Black Panther chant "Wakanda Forever." The group ultimately landed on "I'm Kamala Harris, and I'm down with democracy."
'Avengers' stars used social media to amplify endorsement
The Avengers stars also took to social media to amplify their endorsement. Ruffalo posted a message on X, urging people not to "sit this one out." He highlighted key issues at stake in the election including Project 2025, women's reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, education, student debt issue, Affordable Care Act (ACA), and life-saving vaccines. Robert Downey Jr. shared the video with the caption: "Let's #AssembleForDemocracy !!!"
Catch the entire interaction here
Harris has received numerous endorsements from Hollywood
Harris has previously been endorsed by several Hollywood celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyonce, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sarah Jessica Parker, Eminem, Andy Cohen, Madonna, Ben Stiller, and Jennifer Lawrence. The 2024 US Presidential Election will be held on November 5. Live polls indicate that both Harris and her opponent Donald Trump are locked in a neck-and-neck battle.