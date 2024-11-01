Summarize Simplifying... In short The Avengers stars, including Danai Gurira and Robert Downey Jr., have rallied behind Kamala Harris, brainstorming campaign catchphrases and promoting her on social media.

'The Avengers' stars endorse Kamala Harris for 2024 elections

Avengers assemble again—this time for Kamala Harris

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:05 am Nov 01, 202410:05 am

What's the story In a rare show of political unity, the stars of Marvel's The Avengers have openly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 US Presidential Election. The endorsement was made during a video call shared by Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The call included several prominent Avengers actors such as Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr., among others.

Campaign slogan

'Avengers' stars brainstormed catchphrase for Harris-Walz campaign

During the call, the Avengers stars brainstormed a catchphrase for the Harris-Walz (Tim Walz) campaign. Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye in Black Panther, pitched "Kamala Forever," a twist on the iconic Black Panther chant "Wakanda Forever." The group ultimately landed on "I'm Kamala Harris, and I'm down with democracy."

Online support

'Avengers' stars used social media to amplify endorsement

The Avengers stars also took to social media to amplify their endorsement. Ruffalo posted a message on X, urging people not to "sit this one out." He highlighted key issues at stake in the election including Project 2025, women's reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, education, student debt issue, Affordable Care Act (ACA), and life-saving vaccines. Robert Downey Jr. shared the video with the caption: "Let's #AssembleForDemocracy !!!"

Twitter Post

Catch the entire interaction here

Star-studded support

Harris has received numerous endorsements from Hollywood

Harris has previously been endorsed by several Hollywood celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyonce, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sarah Jessica Parker, Eminem, Andy Cohen, Madonna, Ben Stiller, and Jennifer Lawrence. The 2024 US Presidential Election will be held on November 5. Live polls indicate that both Harris and her opponent Donald Trump are locked in a neck-and-neck battle.