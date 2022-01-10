5 actors who are known for their musical skills too

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 10, 2022, 02:13 pm 3 min read

There are many Hollywood celebrities who not only have a successful acting career, but have made a mark in the world of music too. Stars like Jeremy Renner, Jamie Foxx, and Bradley Cooper are a few of those who are good actors and well-known as singers too. But today we will discuss the top five who have explored their musical skills to professional levels.

Number 1 Robert Downey Jr.: His debut album came in 2004

Robert Downey Jr. with his album cover

Our Iron Man sings. He had released his debut album, The Futurist, in 2004, after getting rid of his drug addiction. In fact, Downey Jr. also had written most of the tracks. The album had sold 16,000 copies in the first week itself. Interestingly, in Captain America: Civil War, Clint Burton sarcastically refers to Tony Stark (Downey Jr.) as "The Futurist." Cheeky right?

Number 2 Scarlett Johansson: Her band's name is 'The Singles'

Scarlett Johansson has a long singing career. She displayed her crooning abilities in Lost in Translation (2003). In 2008, the Oscar nominated actress had released her album, Anywhere I Lay My Head. It had one original song along with other Tom Waits covers. She also has a band called The Singles along with Este Haim, Holly Miranda, Kendra Morris, and Julia Haltigan.

Number 3 Ryan Gosling: Showcased piano playing talent in 'La La Land'

Ryan Gosling in 'La La Land'

Ryan Gosling, who will next be seen in The Gray Man, made his musical debut in 2009 by releasing Dead Man's Bones album. He and his drummer-friend Zach Shields were a part of a band by the same title. Gosling had also showcased his talent in La La Land in which he played piano after intensive training. Further, he sang in Mickey Mouse Club.

Number 4 Keanu Reeves: His band had toured with Bon Jovi

Hollywood's "nicest guy" Keanu Reeves is not just known for his mind-bending stunts, he is also a musician. He had a band called Dogstar in the '90s. If you watch their performances, you would see Reeves as the lead singer and guitarist. The 57-year-old star plays bass guitar. His band had covered a track for Pink Floyd and toured with Bon Jovi.

Number 5 Johnny Depp: Established rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires in 2015

Did you know Johnny Depp was a guitarist associated with Iggy Pop, Aerosmith, and Oasis prior to an acting career? He was also involved with P, a group made by Sex Pistols, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Corpse Bride actor also established rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires in 2015 with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, He can play rhythm, lead guitar, and keyboards.