Outfit ideas to dazzle this Diwali

Diwali 2024: Fashionable looks to illuminate your festive spirit

By Simran Jeet 09:41 am Oct 23, 202409:41 am

What's the story Diwali, the festival of lights, is not just about illuminating homes but also about showcasing your style. As families come together to celebrate, it's the perfect opportunity to glam up in wonderful outfits. From traditional sarees to contemporary fusion wear, here are some fabulous outfit ideas to help you shine bright and make a statement this festive season.

Traditional sarees with a modern twist

Sarees are timeless and elegant, perfect for any Diwali celebration. Opt for a traditional silk saree in rich colors like royal blue, deep red, or emerald green. For a modern touch, drape it in a contemporary style or pair it with a stylish blouse that features unique cuts or embellishments. Accessorize with statement earrings and a clutch to complete the look.

Anarkali suits for a regal look

Anarkali suits exude grace and elegance, making them a popular choice for festive occasions. Opt for a floor-length Anarkali adorned with intricate embroidery or mirror work to make a statement. Pair it with a sheer dupatta and jhumkas for an extra touch of glamour. Keep your makeup minimal and soft, and complete the look with mojris.

Timeless lehenga choli

For those looking to make a statement, a lehenga choli is a classic choice. Opt for bold colors or a timeless gold and red combination. Consider contemporary floral lehengas with intricate designs, sequins, or heavy embroidery. Pair it with a crop top or designer blouse for a modern twist. Complete the look with bangles and a maang tikka for added flair.

Chic Indo-Western styles

Indo-Western outfits are trending this season! Consider a stylish cape or jacket over a traditional kurti or long skirt for a chic look. If you prefer to skip the dupatta, this is the perfect option. A jacket with a cut-out design adds a modern touch, while a floral patterned skirt keeps it traditional, offering a trendy yet comfortable style for any celebration.

Elegant maxi dresses

A boho chic look is a favorite choice for many women during Diwali, offering a refreshing change from traditional patterns. Flowy maxi dresses blend comfort and elegance, making them perfect for the celebrations. Opt for festive colors or floral prints with embroidery. Elevate your look with statement jewelry, a crocheted clutch, and heeled sandals, or layer with a fitted denim jacket.

Shararas

Shararas are a stunning choice for Diwali wear, blending traditional elegance with modern touch. These flared pants, paired with a matching kurti or long top, create an elegant look perfect for festive celebrations. Choose bold colors or heavy embroidery to make a statement. Complete the look with statement jewelry and stylish juttis, ensuring you shine bright during the festivities.