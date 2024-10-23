Summarize Simplifying... In short Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated globally with unique traditions.

In Nepal, it's known as Tihar, honoring animals and deities, while in the UK, it's marked with grand LED shows and gift exchanges.

Malaysia's "Green Diwali" showcases multicultural unity, South Africa's festivities include flea markets and fireworks, and Singapore's Little India becomes a vibrant hub of cultural activities.

Sri Lanka's Diwali emphasizes the triumph of good over evil, reflecting the country's rich cultural heritage.

Diwali celebrations across cultures

Celebrating Diwali around the world: Traditions and festivities

By Simran Jeet 08:20 am Oct 23, 202408:20 am

What's the story Diwali, the festival of lights, spreads joy and illuminates homes across the world. Though deeply rooted in Indian traditions, it is celebrated globally with unique customs in various countries. From dynamic festivities to local adaptations, Diwali unites diverse cultures in the spirit of light and happiness, blending traditional practices with regional flavors in different parts of the world.

Nepal

In Nepal, Diwali is celebrated as Tihar, a five-day festival. During Tihar, animals like crows, dogs, and cows are honored, symbolizing various deities and virtues. Nepalis create rangoli patterns using colored rice, dry flour, sand, or flower petals to welcome gods, particularly Lakshmi, into their homes. The celebration culminates with Bhai Tika, honoring the bond between brothers and sisters.

United Kingdom

Diwali is celebrated with enthusiasm, especially in cities like London and Leicester, home to large Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities. Celebrations include live performances and family activities. Leicester's Golden Mile features grand LED shows, while homes are illuminated with diyas and fairy lights. Families exchange gifts to feel closer to their roots and enjoy the festive spirit of Diwali.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, Diwali is celebrated as "Hari Diwali" or "Green Diwali," and it is recognized as a public holiday. The streets come alive with brightly lit diyas, maintaining the festive spirit. A significant aspect of the celebration is the open houses, where families welcome friends from various communities, showcasing Malaysia's harmonious multicultural society and the spirit of unity during Diwali.

South Africa

With a significant Indian diaspora, particularly in Durban, Diwali is celebrated with much enthusiasm. Over two days, communities light clay lamps, enjoy traditional Indian sweets and snacks, wear their finest clothes, and socialize with loved ones. The festivities also feature street food, flea markets, henna artists, fireworks, and entertainment for children, making Diwali a colorful celebration for all ages.

Singapore

Singapore's Little India transforms into a dazzling spectacle during Diwali. Along Campbell Lane, the Festival Village showcases stalls selling traditional clothing, snacks, and decorations. The streets are adorned with colorful lights, creating a festive atmosphere filled with cultural performances, bazaars, and food stalls. The Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple serves as a focal point for prayers, where devotees offer sweets and flowers as symbols of devotion.

Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, Tamils celebrate Diwali with a special emphasis on Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. Given that Sri Lanka is believed to be Ravana's kingdom in the Ramayana, Diwali holds particular significance as a celebration of the triumph of good over evil. This festival is a time for reflection and joy, uniting communities in their shared cultural heritage.