Summarize Simplifying... In short Celebrate Diwali with a twist by indulging in unique treats like the crispy South Indian snack Chekkalu, the fruity Strawberry Shrikhand, and the savory Gujarati cake Handvo.

Don't miss out on the colorful Beetroot Halwa, healthy Jowar pops, unique Doodi ki kheer, and the beloved Aloo Bonda.

These dishes, rich in regional flavors and nutritious ingredients, promise a delightful and guilt-free festive spread. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Must-try Diwali sweets and snacks

Celebrate Diwali with these delicious and unique treats

By Simran Jeet 09:57 am Oct 23, 202409:57 am

What's the story With Diwali just around the corner, it's time to savor festive sweets and snacks that make this season truly memorable. Every region of India has its unique flavors to offer. This year, instead of sticking to the usual dishes, why not explore five unique and exciting treats that will make your Diwali celebrations even more special?

#1

Chekkalu

Chekkalu, a traditional South Indian snack, is a crispy, savory treat made from rice flour, chana dal, and spices. Shaped into thin discs and deep-fried to perfection, they offer a satisfying crunch with every bite. Flavored with curry leaves and green chilies, chekkalu is a perfect snack for festive gatherings, adding a touch of regional flair to your Diwali celebrations.

#2

Strawberry shrikhand

Shrikhand is a traditional Indian dessert made from strained yogurt, and adding strawberries gives it a fresh twist. The creamy texture combined with the natural sweetness of strawberries makes this dish truly delightful. Garnished with nuts, strawberry shrikhand can be served as a refreshing dessert after your festive meals. It's a perfect way to add a fruity flavor to your Diwali spread!

#3

Handvo

Handvo is a traditional Gujarati savory cake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, enriched with vegetables and spices. This nutritious dish is typically baked until golden brown, creating a crispy crust and a soft, flavorful interior. Often spiced with mustard seeds, sesame seeds, and green chilies, handvo is a perfect side dish and a unique treat for your Diwali celebrations.

#4

Beetroot halwa

Beetroot halwa is a colorful and healthy twist on the traditional Indian dessert. This mouth-melting treat is made with grated beetroot, milk, cardamom, sugar, and ghee, creating a tasty and visually appealing dish. Topped with almonds and pistachios, this dessert is both delicious and nutritious, making it a perfect addition to your Diwali menu.

#5

Jowar pops

Jowar pops are a healthy and crunchy snack, perfect for a guilt-free Diwali treat. Made from popped sorghum (jowar), they are light, nutritious, and can be flavored with spices like black salt, cumin, or chili powder for added flavor. This high-fiber, gluten-free snack is an excellent alternative to fried options, making it a unique and wholesome addition to your festive snack platter.

#6

Doodi ki kheer

Doodi ki kheer, or bottle gourd pudding, is a unique and delicious dessert made with grated bottle gourd, whole milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. This light and creamy dessert is a wonderful way to incorporate vegetables into your festive sweets. Served warm or chilled and garnished with nuts and raisins, doodhi ki kheer is a delightful, guilt-free treat that your guests will love.

#7

Aloo bonda

Aloo bonda, or potato fritters, are a beloved savory snack from Maharashtra. Made with spiced mashed potatoes coated in crispy gram flour batter, these bite-sized treats are perfect for festive gatherings. Serve them hot with tangy chutneys for dipping. Aloo bonda adds a delicious touch to your Diwali snack platter and is sure to delight guests of all ages.