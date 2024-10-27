Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra' has finally hit the ₹30cr mark after 16 days, but it's struggling in comparison to 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', which has already raked in ₹39cr.

With upcoming competition from films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again', 'Jigra' may end up being one of Bhatt's lowest-grossing films, unlikely to reach a lifetime total of ₹35cr. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Jigra' box office collection

Alia's 'Jigra' finally crosses ₹30cr mark after 16 days

By Isha Sharma 09:37 am Oct 27, 202409:37 am

What's the story Despite the high anticipation, Alia Bhatt's latest release Jigra has had a turbulent journey at the box office. The Vasan Bala directorial, which also stars Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, started slow on October 11 and then witnessed several dips in its earnings over the days. On its 16th day, it earned ₹70L, finally crossing the ₹30cr mark, per Sacnilk.

Box office competition

'Jigra' overshadowed by 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Unlike Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has performed better at the box office. The latter film collected over ₹1cr on its 16th day, taking its total collection to ₹39cr thus far. The stark difference in earnings only emphasizes how competitive the current cinematic landscape is. Vicky Vidya... was also released on October 11.

Future prospects

'Jigra' might be Bhatt's lowest-grossing film

Considering the ongoing trends, Jigra is likely to find it hard to touch a lifetime total of ₹35cr. This may end up being one of Bhatt's lowest-grossing films in recent times. The road ahead for Jigra looks tough. It will soon face stiff competition from upcoming releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, both scheduled for November 1 release.