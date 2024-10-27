Alia's 'Jigra' finally crosses ₹30cr mark after 16 days
Despite the high anticipation, Alia Bhatt's latest release Jigra has had a turbulent journey at the box office. The Vasan Bala directorial, which also stars Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, started slow on October 11 and then witnessed several dips in its earnings over the days. On its 16th day, it earned ₹70L, finally crossing the ₹30cr mark, per Sacnilk.
'Jigra' overshadowed by 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'
Unlike Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has performed better at the box office. The latter film collected over ₹1cr on its 16th day, taking its total collection to ₹39cr thus far. The stark difference in earnings only emphasizes how competitive the current cinematic landscape is. Vicky Vidya... was also released on October 11.
'Jigra' might be Bhatt's lowest-grossing film
Considering the ongoing trends, Jigra is likely to find it hard to touch a lifetime total of ₹35cr. This may end up being one of Bhatt's lowest-grossing films in recent times. The road ahead for Jigra looks tough. It will soon face stiff competition from upcoming releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, both scheduled for November 1 release.