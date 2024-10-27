Summarize Simplifying... In short "Citadel: Honey Bunny" is an action drama with a twist, featuring a unique, earthy approach to the genre, devoid of high-tech gadgets.

The creators, Raj and DK, chose the seemingly frivolous title to contrast the intense plot and to symbolize the child at the story's heart.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' releases on November 7

'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Why Raj-DK chose a 'frivolous' title

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Oct 27, 202402:00 am

What's the story Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK, recently spoke to Zoom about their upcoming project Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. During the interview, Nidimoru emphasized that the series represents a "colossal effort" involving numerous filmmakers and creative minds from around the globe. He also revealed the significance of the unique title.

Title and casting

Nidimoru discussed title choice

Nidimoru said they wanted a "contradictory title to an action drama." "You have this very intense action drama going on, but it's called something as frivolous as Honey Bunny. It's like a child thing because it's got a child in the middle." "Varun-Samantha are like the mother and father to this kid...and it's an endearment. We wanted to go for an endearment." "Initially the idea is to use this girl as a honey trap...then she comes out of it."

Global collaboration

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is a global collaboration

Further elaborating on the global aspect of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Nidimoru said, "It's like a pan-world feeling, right? In terms of Italians coming together, now Mexicans, now somebody else is on." "So it's just a fascinating idea to be part of. The journey, the world, with all these different schools of filmmaking, different tones, different styles coming in together." Citadel: Honey Bunny is the spin-off of Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Citadel. The Italian spinoff, titled Citadel: Diana, was also released recently.

Unique approach

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' offers a unique take on action drama

Nidimoru also shared Citadel: Honey Bunny marks a shift into a new genre for them- an action drama. He explained their unique approach to this genre, saying, "In the current world of action cinema where everything is high-tech and glossy...we thought in the middle of all this what if we go back in time and take out all the gadgets?" "And we thought why don't we do it more brittle grounded earthy organic."