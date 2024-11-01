Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Lucky Baskhar', a high-stakes thriller, had a strong start, raking in ₹7.5cr on its first day across India.

The film, made on a budget of ₹56cr, is set to recover its production costs and possibly turn a profit.

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Baskhar' box office collection

'Lucky Baskhar' starts strong; earns ₹7.5cr on Day 1

What's the story Dulquer Salmaan's latest thriller, Lucky Baskhar, has taken a solid start at the box office, raking in over ₹7.5cr on its opening day (Thursday). This includes earnings from preview shows (around ₹0.9cr) conducted before the official release. The movie was released on Thursday and has been receiving praise for its emotional depth and engaging direction by Venky Atluri.

Box office breakdown

'Lucky Baskhar' marked a robust start across India

On its first full day, Lucky Baskhar earned ₹6.6cr across India in all languages, per Sacnilk. This includes a breakdown of ₹4.4cr in Telugu, ₹1.8cr in Malayalam, ₹0.4cr in Tamil, and ₹0.01cr in Kannada markets respectively. Apart from this, the film also grossed an additional ₹0.9cr from Wednesday night's (October 30) preview shows, making it over ₹7.5cr net for the first day itself!

Streaming release

'Lucky Baskhar' to be released on Netflix soon

Apart from its theatrical success, Lucky Baskhar is also slated to release on Netflix after its theatrical run. Though the exact OTT release date has not been announced yet, fans can expect the film to be available for streaming soon. This move is expected to bring the high-stakes thriller to an even larger audience.

Production cost

'Lucky Baskhar' was made on a budget of ₹56cr

Reportedly, Lucky Baskhar was made on a budget of about ₹56cr. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and has a talented cast including Ramki and Surya Srinivas in pivotal roles. Given this strong start at the box office, the film is well on its way to recovering its production costs and perhaps even turning a profit. Meanwhile, its competitor, Amaran marked a smashing debut at the box office.