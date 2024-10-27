Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", a comedy film released on October 11, has been performing well at the box office, nearing the ₹40cr mark after 16 days.

Despite its success, the film faces stiff competition from upcoming Diwali releases like "Singham Again" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3".

The film, starring Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Rakesh Bedi, has been particularly popular in regions like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya...' is steady; nears ₹40cr mark after 16 days

By Isha Sharma 10:14 am Oct 27, 202410:14 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao, is slowly but steadily approaching the ₹40cr mark at the box office. So far, it has raked in a total of ₹39cr, per Sacnilk. The film saw a major jump in collections on Saturday, earning ₹1.20cr, and is expected to do even better on Sunday.

Regional success

The film's performance in massy regions

Released alongside Jigra on October 11, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video took the upper hand over the Alia Bhatt-starrer owing to its mass appeal and comedy elements. It did particularly well in regions like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. However, expectations were higher considering its broad appeal, especially in two-tier and three-tier cities as well as centers like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Upcoming challenges

'VVWWWV' faces competition from upcoming Diwali releases

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has a small window to make the most of its box office run as it will be competing against the upcoming Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will premiere on November 1. The film also stars Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Rakesh Bedi, and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Read our review of the film here.