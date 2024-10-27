'Vicky Vidya...' is steady; nears ₹40cr mark after 16 days
The Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao, is slowly but steadily approaching the ₹40cr mark at the box office. So far, it has raked in a total of ₹39cr, per Sacnilk. The film saw a major jump in collections on Saturday, earning ₹1.20cr, and is expected to do even better on Sunday.
The film's performance in massy regions
Released alongside Jigra on October 11, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video took the upper hand over the Alia Bhatt-starrer owing to its mass appeal and comedy elements. It did particularly well in regions like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. However, expectations were higher considering its broad appeal, especially in two-tier and three-tier cities as well as centers like Gujarat and Maharashtra.
'VVWWWV' faces competition from upcoming Diwali releases
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has a small window to make the most of its box office run as it will be competing against the upcoming Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will premiere on November 1. The film also stars Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Rakesh Bedi, and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Read our review of the film here.