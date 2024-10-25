Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Anees Bazmee hinted at the possibility of Akshay Kumar returning to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' universe in a character or cameo role.

Bazmee expressed his close bond with Kumar, stating he could coax the actor into a role if it suits him.

Meanwhile, the third installment of the franchise, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', featuring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, is set to hit theaters on November 1.

Anees Bazmee is hopeful about Akshay Kumar's return

Will Akshay return to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' universe? Anees Bazmee hints

By Tanvi Gupta 10:52 am Oct 25, 202410:52 am

What's the story Director Anees Bazmee recently spoke about the chances of actor Akshay Kumar making a cameo in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The horror-comedy series, which was launched by filmmaker Priyadarshan in 2007, starred Kumar alongside Vidya Balan in its first installment. Although he was missing from the sequel, released in 2022, and the upcoming third film, Bazmee is hopeful about Kumar's return to the franchise.

Director's assurance

Bazmee expressed confidence in Kumar's potential return

Speaking to News18, Bazmee revealed, "For some reason, Akshay ji couldn't do the sequel. And the producers or I didn't want to force him." But he insisted the actor would've nailed it, had he done it. He said, "I know that I can reach out to him anytime. I don't even need to think twice before doing that." "I've a lot of love for him. Mujhe lagta hai ki mera ek haq hai unpe (I feel I have that right)."

Director-actor bond

'If a character or a cameo suits him...he'll do it'

Further stressing his closeness with Kumar, Bazmee said he can "insist and coax" the actor to play a character in his films. He confidently said, "Bahot kam log hai jinke upar main aisa haq jata sakta hoon (Very few people are there over whom I can claim such a right). That's the kind of relationship I've with him." "And if a character or a cameo suits him, he'll do it for sure."

Upcoming release

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' set for theatrical release

Meanwhile, the third installment of the franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 1. The film marks the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba and Balan as Manjulika to the horror-comedy series. They are joined by Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film will have to face box office competition from Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.