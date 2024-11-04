Summarize Simplifying... In short In the mind-bending thriller 'Predestination', Sarah Snook delivers a captivating performance as a time-traveling writer, "the Unmarried Mother", who has lived as both a man and a woman.

When 'Succession' star Sarah Snook charmed us with mind-bending thriller

What's the story Sarah Snook, famous for her role in the hit TV show Succession, has been taking Broadway by storm with her one-woman show Picture of Dorian Gray and cinemas with Memoir of a Snail. But before these recent hits, she was already showcasing her acting chops in the underrated sci-fi thriller Predestination (2014). In the film, she starred as an unnamed protagonist opposite veteran actor Ethan Hawke.

'Predestination': A showcase of Snook's versatility

Predestination revolves around a "temporal agent" (Hawke) who is a time-traveling hitman assigned to eliminate domestic threats across history. After failing his last mission, he retires and waits in a bar for something to happen. Enter Snook's character, an enigmatic writer called "the Unmarried Mother." Despite the film being sold on Hawke's star power, it was Snook's delivery that truly held the narrative together amidst its complex time travel elements.

Snook's dual performance in 'Predestination' explored gender spectrum

Snook's character in Predestination is revealed to have lived as both a man and a woman. Initially introduced as Jane, she is later forced to undergo gender reassignment surgery after doctors discover she was intersex during childbirth. Post-surgery, Jane becomes John and leads a life filled with anger and despair due to her traumatic past. Despite the plotline being criticized for its lack of sensitivity toward trans identities, Snook's performance convincingly portrays the character's complex identity journey.

Snook's on-screen chemistry with Hawke and...herself!

In Predestination, Snook shares most of the scenes with Hawke, and it's a unique blend of quiet intensity. Their interactions pique the audience's interest in her character's backstory. In an intriguing twist, Snook also acts opposite herself when her character time-travels back to her college days as Jane. This unusual scenario highlights Snook's acting range as she convincingly portrays two versions of the same character interacting with each other. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.