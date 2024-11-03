Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced he's quit smoking, much to the delight of his fans. Known for his heavy smoking and caffeine habits, this comes as a positive change.

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan announces he has quit smoking

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:46 pm Nov 03, 2024

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently announced that he has quit smoking. The revelation was made during a fan meet-and-greet event organized to celebrate his birthday on Saturday, November 2. Addressing the crowd, Khan said, "There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys." Despite this positive change, the actor admitted he still experiences breathlessness post-quitting but hoped that this symptom would soon subside.

Lifestyle revelations

Khan's past smoking habits and health effects

Khan has been candid about his smoking and caffeine habits for years. In a 2011 interview with India Today, he revealed, "I smoke about 100 cigarettes [a day]. I forget to eat. I don't drink water. I have about 30 cups of black coffee and I have a six-pack." Hence, with this recent revelation, fans of King Khan across social media have been celebrating.

Career update

Khan's upcoming film and role

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is gearing up for his next action thriller, King. The film is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and also features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. While earlier reports claimed that Khan would be playing a don in the film, recent updates suggest that he may be playing an assassin instead.