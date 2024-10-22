Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2009 Bollywood hit, 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', known for its blend of comedy, romance, and social commentary, is set for a theatrical re-release.

This follows a growing trend in Bollywood of re-releasing popular films, with fans expressing excitement over the return of its quirky songs and nostalgic feel-good vibe.

The film's story revolves around Prem's comedic journey of unrequited love for Jenny, ultimately learning the true meaning of love and friendship.

'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' is returning to theaters

'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' set for theatrical re-release—here's when

By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm Oct 22, 2024

What's the story Jenny and Prem are returning to theaters with their Ajab Prem Kahani! The 2009 romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, will be back in theaters on Friday (October 25). TIPS announced the film's re-release through their official social media account on Tuesday. The post read: "Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas! #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani re-releasing in cinemas on October 25th (sic)."

Fan reactions

Fans expressed excitement for 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' re-release

Fans have been excited about the re-release of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in the comments section of TIPS's announcement post. Many recalled the emotions they felt when they first watched the film in 2009, lauding its quirky songs and nostalgic feel-good vibe. The film's combination of comedy, romance, and social commentary won it both critical acclaim and commercial success on its release.

Plot

Recap: What was 'APKGK' all about?

APKGK follows Prem (Kapoor), a kind-hearted young man in love with Jenny (Kaif), who initially doesn't notice his feelings. The story unfolds as Prem navigates a series of comedic situations, including misunderstandings and a love triangle with Jenny's actual love interest. Through his efforts to help Jenny find happiness, he learns the true meaning of love and friendship. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film features a talented supporting cast, including Darshan Jariwala and Upasna Singh.

Industry trend

Film re-releases: A growing trend in Bollywood

The re-release of films in theaters has become a growing trend in Bollywood. Movies like Sarfarosh, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer-Zaara, Tumbbad, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others made a comeback on the big screen. Notably, producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed plans to re-release some of his films including Soldier (1998), Kachche Dhaage (1999), Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1999), and Raaz (2002) in November.