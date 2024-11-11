Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Bagheera' has been holding steady at the box office, raking in a total of ₹19.24cr after 11 days. Despite a mid-week dip in collections, the movie bounced back in its second week, particularly over the weekend.

'Bagheera' box office collection

'Bagheera' is steady; earns ₹19.24cr after 11th day

By Shreya Mukherjee

What's the story Dr. Suri's Sandalwood film Bagheera, produced by Hombale Films, has maintained its box office success streak. After 11 days in theaters, the film has raked in an impressive ₹19.24cr in net collections (across all languages) in India. On its 11th day alone, it earned around ₹1.09cr net for all languages combined.

Box office journey

'Bagheera' witnessed a steady increase in collections

The film opened to a net collection of ₹3.05cr on day one, with the Kannada version contributing ₹2.55cr and Telugu ₹0.5cr to the total. The collections saw a steady rise over the next two days, reaching ₹3.5cr on Day 3 (Saturday). However, there was an unexpected drop on Day 4 (Sunday) when it collected ₹3.05cr, mirroring its opening day earnings.

Mid-week performance

'Bagheera' experienced a dip in collections during weekdays

During the first week, Bagheera witnessed a decline in collections from Day 5 (Monday) onwards. The film earned ₹1.1cr on Monday and saw a slight dip to ₹1.05cr on Tuesday. The downward trend continued with the film collecting ₹0.8cr on Wednesday and further dropping to ₹0.65cr by Thursday, ending its first week with a total collection of ₹16.5cr for all languages combined across India.

Second week performance

'Bagheera' maintained steady earnings in 2nd week

In its second week, Bagheera continued to earn steadily, despite a slight dip on Day 9 (Friday) when it collected ₹0.6cr. However, the film bounced back with a whopping 75% increase on Day 10 (Saturday), earning ₹1.05cr. This upward trend continued into Day 11 (Sunday) with early estimates suggesting a collection of around ₹1.09cr, taking the total net collection to an impressive ₹19.24cr after 11 days in theaters across India for all languages combined.

Theater occupancy

'Bagheera' saw varied theater occupancy across regions

On its 11th day, Bagheera recorded an overall Kannada occupancy of 36.14% in theaters. The film witnessed the highest occupancy during evening shows at 50.8%, followed by afternoon shows at 47.66%. Morning shows had a lower turnout with 14.71% occupancy, while night shows witnessed a dip to 31.37%. Regionally, the film witnessed varied theater occupancies across different regions in Karnataka on Sunday, November 10, 2024.