Summarize Simplifying... In short Prashanth Neel, director of the action thriller 'Salaar', has apologized to Shah Rukh Khan and the team of 'Dunki' for the release date clash last year, citing astrology as the reason.

Despite the unfortunate overlap, both films, 'Salaar' - a gritty underworld saga, and 'Dunki' - a tale of Indian immigrants, achieved global box office success, grossing over ₹600 crore and ₹470.6 crore respectively.

Both films are now streaming on Netflix. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Salaar,' 'Dunki' available on Netflix

A year after 'Salaar'-'Dunki' clash, Prashanth Neel apologizes to SRK

By Tanvi Gupta 03:34 pm Nov 05, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Acclaimed KGF and its sequel director Prashanth Neel has publicly apologized to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The apology comes after a release date clash between his film Salaar, starring Prabhas, and Khan's Dunki last year. To recall, the makers of Dunki had booked the Christmas 2023 slot long before Salaar picked the same date for its premiere.

Apology details

'We apologize to (Dunki's) team...'

Speaking to CNN-News18, Neel lamented the situation, saying, "That was the only date we had." He added, "We apologize to (Dunki's) team also. They announced the (release date) first. It is not a good thing for anybody to be putting their movie on the date which has been announced (by someone else)." "They had announced the film's release date a year before so apologies from the whole team of Salaar to the team of Dunki."

Further explanation

Neel cited 'astrology' as reason for the release date clash

Neel further explained how the clash happened, attributing it to "astrology and everything else." He stressed his team's reluctance to create such a situation, saying, "We did not want a situation like that to come. They are obviously colossal, Shah Rukh sir and Rajkumar sir are colossal. We didn't want a situation like that." Despite this unfortunate overlap, both Salaar and Dunki became global box office successes.

Box office success

'Salaar' and 'Dunki': More about the films

Salaar is a high-octane action thriller set in a gritty underworld. It follows a fierce warrior as he takes on dangerous missions and battles for power and vengeance. On the other hand, Dunki explores the lives of Indian immigrants and the emotional complexities of cross-border journeys. Salaar grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide, while Dunki grossed ₹470.6 crore worldwide. Both films are currently available to stream on Netflix.