Coldplay fever hits Mumbai: Hotel searches jump 33 times
The announcement of British pop-rock band Coldplay's three concerts in Mumbai in January 2025 has triggered a massive spike in hotel searches. Per a CNBC report, the digital travel platform Agoda reported a 33-fold surge in accommodation searches after the concert announcements. This will be the band's first performance in the city since 2016 and it has sent both fans and hoteliers into a frenzy.
Hotel searches spiked following ticket sales
Agoda's data also showed that the demand for hotel rooms in Mumbai skyrocketed after ticket sales began on September 22. Unsurprisingly, the tickets sold out in no time. Meanwhile, the traveling platform recorded a 45-fold increase in searches for domestic accommodations on the day the three concerts were confirmed. The spike indicates how eager fans are to attend Coldplay concerts, especially domestic fans.
International fans also showed interest in Mumbai concerts
Apart from domestic interest, Agoda's data also emphasized that the concerts have attracted international fans. The top five countries looking for accommodation in Mumbai were France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, and Australia. Krishna Rathi of Agoda spoke about the increase: "Earlier this year, we saw Indians flock to Thailand to watch Coldplay perform live in Bangkok. The band's popularity among Indians suggests that Mumbai is about to be the stage for something really memorable."
Here's more about the concert
Coldplay is scheduled to perform in India on January 18, 19, and, 21, 2025, at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. The band has confirmed that they will be performing several songs from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles We Pray and feelslikeimfallinginlove off their upcoming release Moon Music. Fans can also expect to hear some of the band's biggest hits during the concert.