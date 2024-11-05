Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer for 'I Want To Talk', featuring Abhishek Bachchan, has received rave reviews from fans on social media, praising his acting skills.

The film, set to release on November 22, boasts a star-studded cast including Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, Johny Lever, and Banita Sandhu, with Lever adding a touch of humor to the emotional narrative.

Abhishek gets real, raw in 'I Want To Talk' trailer

By Tanvi Gupta 02:14 pm Nov 05, 202402:14 pm

What's the story The trailer of the much-awaited film I Want To Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan in a career-defining role, was released on Tuesday. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film gives a peek into the life of Arjun (Bachchan), a man with surgery scars, who faces extraordinary challenges in his pursuit of an ordinary life. The trailer has been appreciated by fans who loved Bachchan's performance and are eagerly looking forward to the film's release.

'I Want To Talk' trailer explores life's unpredictability

The two-minute, 28-second trailer gives us a glimpse of Arjun who is seen wearing a neck brace and struggling to speak. The story follows him as he tries to make amends with those he has wronged after learning that his time may be limited. The official film description reads, "When you know life is unpredictable...remember to TALK your heart! Get ready to witness a story of a man who LIVES to talk and gives an entire new meaning to life."

Fans lauded Bachchan's performance in the trailer

Fans have taken to social media to express their love for the trailer and Bachchan's acting prowess. One fan wrote, "You rock AB!! What an amazing trailer and without giving the story away," while another said, "What a fine actor you are AB. More power to you." Another user said, "This is so so beautiful @bachchan. What have you even done!! Wow. So looking forward."

'I Want to Talk' features an ensemble cast

Apart from Bachchan, I Want To Talk has a star-studded cast including Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever. The film also stars Banita Sandhu in a pivotal role opposite Bachchan's character. Comedian Lever brings his signature humor to the otherwise emotional tone of the story. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22.