Ranbir Kapoor is set to begin filming for 'Love & War' in November 2024, with Alia Bhatt joining post her project 'Alpha'.

The movie, produced by Bhansali, will be shot across India for a year and is slated for a March 20, 2026 release.

Post 'Love & War', Kapoor will shoot for 'Ramayana: Part 2', 'Dhoom 4', and 'Animal Park', while Bhatt reconsiders her lineup.

'Love & War' shooting to begin in November

Ranbir to start filming 'Love & War' in November: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 04:39 pm Oct 28, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film, Love & War, will reportedly start rolling in November with Ranbir Kapoor. Although the movie was delayed due to Mumbai rains, it is now back on track with sets being erected for a November 7 start. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that "Kapoor will shoot for his solo sequences for a couple of weeks" before Vicky Kaushal joins him.

Alia Bhatt to join 'Love & War' sets in December

Alia Bhatt, the third lead of the upcoming movie, will start her portion after wrapping up her ongoing project Alpha in early December, according to the report. The shooting for Bhansali's epic tale will travel across India for a year, from November 2024 to October 2025. "Bhatt and Kaushal have reserved 200 plus days to shoot for Love & War until October next year," added the source.

Kapoor's wrap-up plans and future projects

Kapoor plans to finish his portion in Love & War by July/August 2025. After that, he has promised to shoot for Ramayana: Part 2 from July/August 2025. His calendar also has two other big projects: Dhoom 4 and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. Meanwhile, Bhatt was looking to start a romantic film in November 2025 but is now rethinking her post-Love & War lineup.

'Love & War' production details and release date

Bhansali is producing Love & War on a self-financing model, with a studio attachment possible in the future. One of the most awaited releases of 2026, the film will hit theaters on March 20, 2026. Kapoor and Kaushal will reportedly play characters from the Indian Armed Forces in this epic tale of romance and action. Details about the plot and additional cast members remain under wraps.