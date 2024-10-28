Ranbir to start filming 'Love & War' in November: Report
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film, Love & War, will reportedly start rolling in November with Ranbir Kapoor. Although the movie was delayed due to Mumbai rains, it is now back on track with sets being erected for a November 7 start. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that "Kapoor will shoot for his solo sequences for a couple of weeks" before Vicky Kaushal joins him.
Alia Bhatt to join 'Love & War' sets in December
Alia Bhatt, the third lead of the upcoming movie, will start her portion after wrapping up her ongoing project Alpha in early December, according to the report. The shooting for Bhansali's epic tale will travel across India for a year, from November 2024 to October 2025. "Bhatt and Kaushal have reserved 200 plus days to shoot for Love & War until October next year," added the source.
Kapoor's wrap-up plans and future projects
Kapoor plans to finish his portion in Love & War by July/August 2025. After that, he has promised to shoot for Ramayana: Part 2 from July/August 2025. His calendar also has two other big projects: Dhoom 4 and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. Meanwhile, Bhatt was looking to start a romantic film in November 2025 but is now rethinking her post-Love & War lineup.
'Love & War' production details and release date
Bhansali is producing Love & War on a self-financing model, with a studio attachment possible in the future. One of the most awaited releases of 2026, the film will hit theaters on March 20, 2026. Kapoor and Kaushal will reportedly play characters from the Indian Armed Forces in this epic tale of romance and action. Details about the plot and additional cast members remain under wraps.