Mahesh Babu might play Lord Krishna in his nephew's film
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is reportedly making a cameo as Lord Sri Krishna in the upcoming film Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. The news by Gulte comes as a pleasant surprise for fans who were expecting to wait two to three years for his next big-screen appearance, considering his full commitment to SSMB29 under SS Rajamouli's direction. The official announcement about Babu's role is expected to be made during Diwali celebrations.
'Devaki Nandana Vasudeva' to feature Babu's family
In Devaki Nandana Vasudeva, Babu's nephew Ashok Galla will be seen in the lead role. The film's theme revolves around the battle of good and evil. This is a major shift for Babu, who has always supported his family members by attending pre-release events or promoting their work on social media. His decision to feature in this film is a major boost for the team.
'Devaki Nandana Vasudeva' boasts a star-studded team
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva is being directed by Arjun Jandyala and produced by Somineni Balakrishna under the Lalithambika Productions banner. The film stars Manasa Varanasi and Devdatta Gajanan Nage in pivotal roles, with music by Bheems Ceciroleo. Cinematography is by Prasad Murella and Rasool Ellore, while Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues. The story is by Prashanth Varma, known for his work on Hanu-Man.