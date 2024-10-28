Summarize Simplifying... In short Mahesh Babu is set to play Lord Krishna in his nephew Ashok Galla's film, 'Devaki Nandana Vasudeva', a tale of good versus evil.

Directed by Arjun Jandyala and produced by Somineni Balakrishna, the film also stars Manasa Varanasi and Devdatta Gajanan Nage, with music by Bheems Ceciroleo.

This marks a significant move for Babu, who typically supports family projects through social media promotion and event attendance.

Mahesh Babu to reportedly star in 'Devaki Nandana Vasudeva'

Mahesh Babu might play Lord Krishna in his nephew's film

By Tanvi Gupta 04:42 pm Oct 28, 202404:42 pm

What's the story Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is reportedly making a cameo as Lord Sri Krishna in the upcoming film Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. The news by Gulte comes as a pleasant surprise for fans who were expecting to wait two to three years for his next big-screen appearance, considering his full commitment to SSMB29 under SS Rajamouli's direction. The official announcement about Babu's role is expected to be made during Diwali celebrations.

Family involvement

'Devaki Nandana Vasudeva' to feature Babu's family

In Devaki Nandana Vasudeva, Babu's nephew Ashok Galla will be seen in the lead role. The film's theme revolves around the battle of good and evil. This is a major shift for Babu, who has always supported his family members by attending pre-release events or promoting their work on social media. His decision to feature in this film is a major boost for the team.

Production details

'Devaki Nandana Vasudeva' boasts a star-studded team

Devaki Nandana Vasudeva is being directed by Arjun Jandyala and produced by Somineni Balakrishna under the Lalithambika Productions banner. The film stars Manasa Varanasi and Devdatta Gajanan Nage in pivotal roles, with music by Bheems Ceciroleo. Cinematography is by Prasad Murella and Rasool Ellore, while Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues. The story is by Prashanth Varma, known for his work on Hanu-Man.