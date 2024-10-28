Summarize Simplifying... In short Ameesha Patel, known for her roles in Bollywood hits like Gadar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, had a surprising start to her acting career.

She was offered her debut role in 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' by Rakesh Roshan during a lunch meeting, which she almost didn't attend.

Despite having a "fabulous" job offer from Morgan Stanley and no acting experience, Patel took a leap of faith, and the film's success catapulted her to stardom. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ameesha Patel debuted with 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai'

Ameesha Patel rejected 'fabulous' Morgan Stanley offer for 'Kaho Naa...'

By Isha Sharma 04:39 pm Oct 28, 202404:39 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with BeautybyBiE, actor Ameesha Patel revealed she was offered her debut role in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai by director Rakesh Roshan, at a wedding. She had just returned from Boston after completing her graduation and was working as a head economic analyst. The chance encounter led to an invite to lunch at Roshan's house the next day, where she was formally offered the film.

Unexpected proposal

Patel's initial reluctance and surprise film offer

Patel remembered she was reluctant to go for lunch, not knowing it was her chance to be offered her first movie. She said, "I didn't want to go. I was also not aware that he was actually inviting me for lunch to offer me my first movie Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai." Roshan inquired about her future plans and she was confused between further studies or accepting a job offer from Morgan Stanley, which she described as "fabulous."

Career shift

When Roshan offered Patel a film contract

Roshan then surprised Patel by offering a film contract. She recalled, "I was like, 'What worse can happen? The film will fail and I will go back to doing what I was doing—my education and job.'" "Before this, I had other offers too. Vinod Khanna uncle had offered me Himalaya Putra with Akshaye." "Feroz Khan uncle had offered me Prem Aggan with Fardeen. But, all these films were being filmed when I was in the university."

Swift debut

Patel's rapid transition into Bollywood

Patel was shocked when Roshan told her that shooting would start in just three days. "I had no clue how to face the camera; Rakesh uncle would say 'right,' and I would go left because the camera angles are opposite; but I just went with the flow," she shared. The film became a massive hit, catapulting both Patel and Hrithik Roshan to overnight stardom. The actor went on to feature in films like Gadar, Gadar 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.