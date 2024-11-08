Summarize Simplifying... In short Scott Adkins is set to join Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Netflix's upcoming film 'RIP', potentially playing Affleck's character's sibling.

The film, produced by Damon and Affleck's company Artists Equity, also stars Sasha Calle, Teyana Taylor, and others.

Adkins, known for roles in 'The Killer's Game', 'Day Shift', and 'Doctor Strange', continues his streak of high-profile projects with this addition. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Scott Adkins joins Netflix's 'RIP'

Scott Adkins joins Matt Damon-Ben Affleck in Netflix's 'RIP'

By Isha Sharma 01:04 pm Nov 08, 202401:04 pm

What's the story Scott Adkins, famed for his role in John Wick: Chapter 4, has been roped in for Joe Carnahan's upcoming Netflix movie, RIP, reported Deadline. The film, headlined by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, follows a group of Miami cops who discover millions of dollars in a deserted stash house. The surprise heavily tests their trust and leads them to question each other's loyalty as word about the money gets out.

Character details

Adkins to play Affleck's brother in 'RIP'

Adkins is reportedly slated to play the sibling of Affleck's character in RIP. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sasha Calle, Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Nestor Carbonell. Carnahan will not only direct but has also penned the screenplay for this highly-anticipated project. However, Netflix has yet to officially confirm Adkins's involvement in the film.

Production team

Affleck-Damon's Artists Equity leads 'RIP' production

The production of RIP is being led by Artists Equity, a company co-founded by Affleck and Damon. Luciana Damon and Dani Bernfeld are also involved in the production process. The executive producers for this project are Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran. This collaboration marks another venture for Damon and Affleck's production company, after their successful projects in the past.

Career highlights

Adkins's recent and notable film projects

Adkins has been a part of many high-profile projects of late. He appeared in Lionsgate's The Killer's Game opposite Dave Bautista and the Netflix action-comedy Day Shift with Jamie Foxx. His filmography also includes acclaimed titles like Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty, Disney/Marvel's Doctor Strange, and Lionsgate's The Expendables 2.