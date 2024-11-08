Summarize Simplifying... In short T-Series, a music company led by Bhushan Kumar, is facing plagiarism allegations for the song 'Maiyya' from the movie 'Do Patti'.

The accusations come from Dastidar, who claims the song uses her husband's track without permission.

This isn't the first time T-Series has been accused of such actions, with past controversies including alleged copying of Pakistani and Bengali songs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Musician Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar has accused T-Series of plagiarism

Is 'Do Patti' song 'Maiyya' copied? T-Series faces plagiarism allegations

By Tanvi Gupta 12:57 pm Nov 08, 202412:57 pm

What's the story The Hindi music industry finds itself in another controversy, this time over the song Maiyya from the Netflix film Do Patti. Musician Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar has accused T-Series and music directors Sachet-Parampara of plagiarizing her husband Rajarshi Mitter's track for the song. Dastidar took to social media to express her outrage, demanding action against the accused, and shared a link to Mitter's original track as evidence.

Public appeal

Dastidar's social media post calls for action

In her Instagram post, Dastidar urged people to report T-Series, Sachet Tandon, and Parampara Thakur. She wrote, "They have blatantly and without permission or any legal action, used my husband @mrmitter's track in their pukish BOLLYWOOD movie's song named Maiyya. (Do Patti). Plagiarism at its best!" "COWARDS! You're going down! I AM ASKING ALL MY FELLOW MUSICIANS AND ARTIST FRIENDS TO SHAME THIS MUSIC DIRECTOR AND THE ENTIRE JOKER T-Series music company! How DARE YOU, (sic)."

Accusation

'You're a thief! Go to hell!'

In her post, she also directly addressed Tandon, saying, "Sachet Tandon, I'm speaking directly to you - you're a shameless, filthy thief. How dare you not even ask for the rights from my husband? You're a thief! Go to hell!" "I'M REQUESTING ALL OF MY MUSICIAN FRIENDS TO REPORT THESE GUYS AND THE BOLLYWOOD MUSIC COMPANY," she further added. Her accusations have found support from netizens who echoed her sentiments by slamming T-Series and Sachet-Parampara for their alleged plagiarism.

Past controversies

T-Series's history of plagiarism allegations

This isn't the first time Bhushan Kumar-headed T-Series has been accused of plagiarism. The company was recently slammed by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui for allegedly copying a Pakistani folk song in another track from Do Patti, Akhiyaan De Kol. Other cases include accusations over songs like Genda Phool and O Saathi, which were alleged to have copied Bengali and Pakistani songs respectively. Meanwhile, Do Patti—starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh—was released on Netflix on October 25.