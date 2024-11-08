Summarize Simplifying... In short Jungkook's docu-series 'I Am Still' is set to air on Disney+ Hotstar, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his eight-month global music tour and the creation of his debut solo album, 'GOLDEN'.

The series, which has already earned $8.18 million globally, will feature unseen interviews and performances.

Currently serving in the South Korean military, Jungkook is expected to be discharged in 2025.

'I Am Still' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Jungkook's docu-series 'I Am Still' coming to Disney+ Hotstar

By Tanvi Gupta 12:55 pm Nov 08, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Jungkook, the youngest member of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, has unveiled his solo musical journey in a documentary series titled JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL - THE ORIGINAL. After its successful worldwide theatrical run, the docu-series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar in December. The official announcement was made via BTS's official X handle and their Weverse account, confirming it will premiere on December 3 at 1:30pm IST.

Docu-series insights

'I Am Still' to feature Jungkook's 'golden moments'

The docu-series, which consists of three episodes, will showcase Jungkook's "golden moments" from his eight-month-long global music promotion tour. It will also feature unseen interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and the full version of Jung Kook GOLDEN Live On Stage. The documentary follows Jungkook's journey to the release of his debut solo album GOLDEN, detailing the 150-day journey of making the album to its eventual release.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official post here

Box office triumph

'I Am Still' achieved significant success in global cinemas

The I AM STILL documentary was screened across Indian cinemas on September 21 and 22. The documentary was released in 114 countries, earning $5.61 million in overseas revenue. Its worldwide box office total is $8.18 million. In a short clip, Jungkook said, "Starting with my first official solo track, SEVEN, and throughout the promos for my studio album, GOLDEN, I had a year filled with golden moments of happiness."

Solo journey

Jungkook's solo album 'Golden' and travel show

As Jungkook described his solo album Golden as a series of continuous new challenges, the result is a long album with songs of varying genres. He said it tells the full story of Jungkook as a solo artist. Meanwhile, Jungkook is serving in the South Korean military. He enlisted in November 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Army. He is expected to be discharged around 2025, along with other members.