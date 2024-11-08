Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhanush's next directorial project, 'Idli Kadai', is in production with GV Prakash leading the music composition. The film, featuring a star-studded cast including Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and Arun Vijay, is produced by Dawn Pictures.

In addition to this, Dhanush is also awaiting the release of 'Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam' and will be seen in 'Kubera' and Bollywood film 'Tere Ishk Mein' directed by Aanand L Rai.

'Idli Kadai' is directed by Dhanush

'Idli Kadai': Dhanush's next directorial venture locks release date

By Tanvi Gupta 12:51 pm Nov 08, 202412:51 pm

What's the story Tamil cinema's versatile star Dhanush officially announced his next directorial venture Idli Kadai in September. The actor-director is already deep into the project after his successful stints with Pa Paandi and Raayan. Now, with a fresh poster, Dhanush took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that the upcoming film will be released worldwide on April 10, 2025, just in time for the Tamil New Year weekend.

Production progress

'Idli Kadai' production is underway, cast details awaited

The production of Idli Kadai is already underway with GV Prakash at the helm of music composition. However, an official announcement about the story and cast is still awaited. The star-studded cast is likely to feature Dhanush himself, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Ashok Selvan, and Rajkiran among others. The film, produced by Dawn Pictures, was previously tentatively titled D52.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Future ventures

Dhanush's upcoming projects and collaborations

Dhanush, last seen in Raayan, is also waiting for the release of his directorial venture Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. The film has a young cast, including Priya Prakash Varrier, and will be released on December 21. Apart from this, Dhanush will also be seen in Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film Kubera, co-starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Kubera's release date is yet to be announced.

Bollywood collaboration

Dhanush's Bollywood venture with Aanand L Rai

Apart from his Tamil projects, Dhanush will also team up with Bollywood director Aanand L Rai for the film Tere Ishk Mein. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. Dhanush had previously collaborated with Rai for Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. While the female lead is yet to be announced, Triptii Dimri and Kriti Sanon are rumored to be in the running for the role.