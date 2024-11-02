Summarize Simplifying... In short Sanjay Dutt's cameo in 'Son of Sardaar 2' is uncertain due to visa issues, leading to Ravi Kishan shooting his part.

However, Ajay Devgn, the co-producer, believes Dutt is irreplaceable and is keen to include him.

If Dutt agrees, his role will be shot simultaneously with the film's post-production, setting the stage for his character's prominence in the third installment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'SOS 2' may feature Sanjay Dutt in a cameo role

'Son of Sardaar 2' may feature Sanjay Dutt's cameo: Report

By Isha Sharma 10:04 am Nov 02, 202410:04 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn is keen on having Sanjay Dutt's cameo in the upcoming sequel of Son of Sardaar (2012), Mid-Day reported. The decision comes after visa issues led the filmmakers to cut down Dutt's role in the second installment, which is currently in production. Despite the challenges, Devgn is reportedly determined to have his close friend back in the franchise with a meaty role in its third edition.

Casting shift

Dutt's visa denial led to casting changes

Dutt's UK visa denial raised questions about his involvement in the franchise, fuelling speculation that he might not return. A source close to the production revealed that Ravi Kishan was roped in to shoot Dutt's part, owing to these visa issues. The source said, "Instead of Sanju, Ravi Kishan shot the part. This was done to ensure that the makers didn't waste the day since several actors had made themselves available for the leg."

Role crafting

Devgn's efforts to craft Dutt's role in 'SOS 2'

Despite Kishan stepping in, he won't be reprising Dutt's role in the sequel which is also co-produced by Devgn. The source added, "Ajay feels Sanju is an irreplaceable part of the franchise and is eager to rope him in." "So, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra will play Punjabi and Bihari dons, respectively, in the movie that is based on gang wars."

Role uncertainty

Dutt's role in 'Son of Sardaar 2' still uncertain

Dutt is likely to have a cameo in the second edition, giving the audience a sneak peek of what to expect from his character in the third part. The source added that a seven-day shoot has been scheduled for him in Punjab with the rest of the cast. But since Dutt hasn't been given a narration yet, his association with this film remains uncertain.

Future plans

Dutt's role in the third installment of 'Son of Sardaar'

If Dutt agrees to be a part of SOS 2, his shooting stint and the film's post-production work will be done simultaneously. "In part three, Dutt's character will be a prominent antagonist," the source concluded. Meanwhile, Devgn is also busy shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 and will then kick off Luv Ranjan's next project. His latest release, Singham Again, was released on Friday.