'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' remains steady; earns ₹208.25cr in 12 days
Horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is just a step away from crossing the ₹210 crore mark at the box office. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Despite facing competition from Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, it has continued to earn steadily with a total collection of ₹208.25 crore till Tuesday (November 12).
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues to dominate despite competition
The film collected ₹5 crore on its second Monday and ₹4.25 crore on Tuesday (early estimates), taking the total collection to a whopping ₹208.25 crore. To note, Monday's early estimate was around ₹3.36 crore, so chances are Tuesday's actual collection is also higher. This phenomenal performance highlights how much the audience has loved this horror-comedy offering during the festive season of Diwali.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' marks a successful franchise continuation
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest addition to a franchise that started with Priyadarshan's 2007 blockbuster starring Akshay Kumar as a psychologist. Aaryan entered the franchise in 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was praised for its fresh take on the horror-comedy genre. In this third part, Balan returned as the notorious Manjulika after 17 years, bringing an exhilarating twist to the story.