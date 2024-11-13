Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", the latest in the popular horror-comedy franchise, has raked in a whopping ₹208.25 crore in just 12 days.

The film's success is attributed to its fresh take on the genre and the return of Vidya Balan as the notorious Manjulika after 17 years, adding an exciting twist to the story.

The film's impressive earnings highlight its popularity among audiences, especially during the festive Diwali season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' remains steady; earns ₹208.25cr in 12 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:08 am Nov 13, 202411:08 am

What's the story Horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is just a step away from crossing the ₹210 crore mark at the box office. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Despite facing competition from Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, it has continued to earn steadily with a total collection of ₹208.25 crore till Tuesday (November 12).

Box office battle

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues to dominate despite competition

The film collected ₹5 crore on its second Monday and ₹4.25 crore on Tuesday (early estimates), taking the total collection to a whopping ₹208.25 crore. To note, Monday's early estimate was around ₹3.36 crore, so chances are Tuesday's actual collection is also higher. This phenomenal performance highlights how much the audience has loved this horror-comedy offering during the festive season of Diwali.

Franchise legacy

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' marks a successful franchise continuation

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest addition to a franchise that started with Priyadarshan's 2007 blockbuster starring Akshay Kumar as a psychologist. Aaryan entered the franchise in 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was praised for its fresh take on the horror-comedy genre. In this third part, Balan returned as the notorious Manjulika after 17 years, bringing an exhilarating twist to the story.