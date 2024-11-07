Summarize Simplifying... In short Eminem is rumored to make a surprise appearance in 'Happy Gilmore 2', having reportedly filmed a scene in New Jersey.

The film, announced by Netflix in May 2024, is speculated to feature a star-studded cast including Latin superstar Bad Bunny and golfers Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy.

Eminem to star in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Is Eminem making a secret cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:11 am Nov 07, 202410:11 am

What's the story Detroit's own Eminem is reportedly making a surprise cameo in Adam Sandler's upcoming sequel to the iconic golf film Happy Gilmore. This will be a reunion for Eminem and Sandler, who last shared screen space in the 2009 film Funny People. The news comes just days after it was announced that NFL star and Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce has also joined the cast of Happy Gilmore 2.

On-set details

Eminem's filming experience and comedic talent

Reportedly, Eminem shot for his scene in a one-day shoot in New Jersey earlier this week. An insider told The US Sun, "He flew in just for this the night before and left the following night. It was a one-day shoot." The source also added that the 52-year-old musician is a "big fan of the original movie" and delivered his performance with ease, showing off his hidden comedic acting skills.

Star-studded cast

'Happy Gilmore 2' banks on star power for success

Along with Eminem and Kelce, rumors also indicate that Latin superstar Bad Bunny and professional golfers Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy could also be a part of the production. With these high-profile names on board, Happy Gilmore 2 is definitely betting on star power from both the sports and music industries to make it a box office hit.

Official announcement

Netflix officially announced the movie in May

To note, the official announcement for Happy Gilmore 2 was made when Netflix joined the project in May 2024. This collaboration aligns with Sandler's recent successful ventures on the streaming platform, such as the Murder Mystery series. Though specific details about the film remain undisclosed as of now, it is speculated that it may focus on Happy's (Sandler) child, who will face a similar or entirely different fate.