Notably, the movie also recorded high theater occupancy rates, particularly during night shows, across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:48 pm Nov 12, 202401:48 pm

What's the story The Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Ramki, has reportedly earned an impressive ₹56.25cr in just 12 days at the box office. The movie's 12th-day earnings were estimated to be around ₹1.75cr across all languages. This comes after a strong first 11 days where it raked in an estimated ₹54.5cr net in India alone.

Second-week surge

'Lucky Baskhar' saw significant growth in 2nd week

Lucky Baskhar saw a huge spike in its box office collection in the second week. The film's ninth day (second Friday) earnings stood at ₹2.75cr, a 14.58% increase from the day before. The upward trend continued into the weekend with collections of ₹5.15cr on the second Saturday (10th day), an impressive 87.27% jump from its ninth-day earnings.

Consistent performance

'Lucky Baskhar' maintained steady earnings on 2nd Sunday

The film continued to do well on the second Sunday (11th day), earning ₹5.5cr, a slight increase of 6.8% from its 10th-day collection. However, the movie saw a dip in its earnings on the 12th day (second Monday), with early estimates suggesting a collection of around ₹1.75cr across all languages. Despite this decrease, Lucky Baskhar has managed to maintain steady earnings throughout its run so far.

Theater occupancy

'Lucky Baskhar' recorded notable theater occupancy rates

Lucky Baskhar also witnessed impressive theater occupancy on its 12th day. The film had an overall 18.11% Telugu occupancy on Monday, the highest being during night shows at 24.14%. In Tamil, the movie had a better overall occupancy of 23.22%, peaking during night shows with a rate of 29.9%. For Malayalam, the overall occupancy was slightly lower at 16% but still peaked at 25.05% for night shows.